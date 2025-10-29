 Sirens, tears mark gov't's first official memorial for Itaewon crowd crush as families and public gather
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Sirens, tears mark gov't's first official memorial for Itaewon crowd crush as families and public gather

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 15:18
Families of victims of the Oct. 29, 2022 Itaewon crowd crush are seen attending a memorial ceremony held at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

Families of victims of the Oct. 29, 2022 Itaewon crowd crush are seen attending a memorial ceremony held at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

 
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety, together with the Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families Council and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, held a memorial ceremony marking the third anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush on Wednesday. 
 
Sirens sounded across Seoul as the city paused to remember the victims. As the sirens rang out, around 2,000 people — including bereaved families from Korea and abroad and members of the public — stood in silence at Gwanghwamun Square.
 

Related Article

 
It was the government’s first official memorial ceremony held jointly with the victims’ families since the tragedy.
 
“If only the sirens had sounded that night... How lonely they must have been, with no one there to protect them,” said a 69-year-old attendee surnamed Park, as the sirens began at 10:29 a.m.
 
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok attended on behalf of the government, and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik delivered a tribute.
 
“At first, I didn’t know how to face the families, so I volunteered to help them,” said a 65-year-old surnamed Kim who said that they had attended the first and second anniversary memorials. “Now that the government has apologized and joined the remembrance, I finally feel a little more at peace this year.”
 
Families of victims of the Oct. 29, 2022 Itaewon crowd crush are seen during a memorial ceremony held at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

Families of victims of the Oct. 29, 2022 Itaewon crowd crush are seen during a memorial ceremony held at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

 
Despite the chilly weather, about 500 citizens attended the ceremony, while many passersby stopped to watch in silence. Mourners held leaflets reading “With the stars, in truth and justice,” and wore badges inscribed with “10.29.”
 
“I love festivals too — I could have been in Itaewon that night,” said a graduate student in her 30s.
 
President Lee Jae Myung, who was attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, delivered his tribute via video message.
 
“We can never forget the horror of that day, when a place meant for joy turned into a scene of chaos in an instant,” Lee said. “As president, I once again offer my deepest apology to the bereaved families and to the people of our nation,” he added, bowing his head.
 
Parents of the late Stine Evensen, a Norwegian victim of the Oct. 29, 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, are seen in tears during a memorial ceremony held at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul on Oct. 29. [WOO SANG-JO]

Parents of the late Stine Evensen, a Norwegian victim of the Oct. 29, 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, are seen in tears during a memorial ceremony held at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul on Oct. 29. [WOO SANG-JO]

 
“If the state had fulfilled its most basic duty to protect the lives of its citizens, the 159 victims would still be living their tomorrows with us today,” said Song Hae-jin, mother of the late Lee Jae-hyun and an executive member of the Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families Council. “For three years we were ignored by the government. That must change now.”
 
“I came to Korea for the anniversary last October, and I learned that the Korean parents have been fighting for a whole year,” said Susanna Evensen, mother of Norwegian victim Stine Evensen, in tears. “I believe in the love that connects us beyond borders.”
 
In a joint statement, the Itaewon Disaster Citizens’ Committee said, “This third anniversary marks another beginning toward a safer society. We will continue working to uncover the full truth of the Itaewon disaster and to build a society that protects life and dignity.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY MOON SANG-HYEOK [[email protected]]
tags Korea Itaewon crowd crush anniversary memorial families siren

More in Social Affairs

Sirens, tears mark gov't's first official memorial for Itaewon crowd crush as families and public gather

Actor Han Ji-min's harasser indicted for online content, threats

South Gyeongsan education office apologizes after posting 'inappropriate' meme to social media

Number of childbirths rises for 14th month as of August

Trump arrives in Korea ahead of APEC, meeting with Lee

Related Stories

Seoul to sound sirens to mark 3rd anniversary of Itaewon tragedy

Spontaneous memorial to Itaewon victims may have a future

Itaewon victims' relatives say attention must be paid

Emergency medical team arrived in Itaewon at 11:20 p.m.

In Itaewon, scars slowly heal one year after disaster
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)