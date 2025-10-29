Sirens, tears mark gov't's first official memorial for Itaewon crowd crush as families and public gather
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 15:18
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety, together with the Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families Council and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, held a memorial ceremony marking the third anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush on Wednesday.
Sirens sounded across Seoul as the city paused to remember the victims. As the sirens rang out, around 2,000 people — including bereaved families from Korea and abroad and members of the public — stood in silence at Gwanghwamun Square.
It was the government’s first official memorial ceremony held jointly with the victims’ families since the tragedy.
“If only the sirens had sounded that night... How lonely they must have been, with no one there to protect them,” said a 69-year-old attendee surnamed Park, as the sirens began at 10:29 a.m.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok attended on behalf of the government, and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik delivered a tribute.
“At first, I didn’t know how to face the families, so I volunteered to help them,” said a 65-year-old surnamed Kim who said that they had attended the first and second anniversary memorials. “Now that the government has apologized and joined the remembrance, I finally feel a little more at peace this year.”
Despite the chilly weather, about 500 citizens attended the ceremony, while many passersby stopped to watch in silence. Mourners held leaflets reading “With the stars, in truth and justice,” and wore badges inscribed with “10.29.”
“I love festivals too — I could have been in Itaewon that night,” said a graduate student in her 30s.
President Lee Jae Myung, who was attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, delivered his tribute via video message.
“We can never forget the horror of that day, when a place meant for joy turned into a scene of chaos in an instant,” Lee said. “As president, I once again offer my deepest apology to the bereaved families and to the people of our nation,” he added, bowing his head.
“If the state had fulfilled its most basic duty to protect the lives of its citizens, the 159 victims would still be living their tomorrows with us today,” said Song Hae-jin, mother of the late Lee Jae-hyun and an executive member of the Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families Council. “For three years we were ignored by the government. That must change now.”
“I came to Korea for the anniversary last October, and I learned that the Korean parents have been fighting for a whole year,” said Susanna Evensen, mother of Norwegian victim Stine Evensen, in tears. “I believe in the love that connects us beyond borders.”
In a joint statement, the Itaewon Disaster Citizens’ Committee said, “This third anniversary marks another beginning toward a safer society. We will continue working to uncover the full truth of the Itaewon disaster and to build a society that protects life and dignity.”
