 Thief fined for breaking into a home after using social media to confirm residents were on vacation
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 15:38
Instagram app icon is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken Oct. 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Instagram app icon is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken Oct. 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
A thief in their 40s was fined for breaking into a home and stealing cash after confirming through an Instagram post that the residents were away.
 
The Daegu District Court said Wednesday that it fined the 49-year-old thief 5 million won ($3,500) for theft and housebreaking.
 

The thief was indicted for entering a home in Buk District, Daegu, on Nov. 12, 2024, and stealing 360,000 won in cash.
 
According to the court, the thief learned that the family was on an overseas trip through Instagram posts uploaded by the homeowner’s wife. The thief reportedly opened the front door by entering the family’s birth dates, which had appeared in the posts.
 
“The defendant has admitted to their wrongdoing and shown remorse,” said the court. “The amount stolen was relatively small, and the thief’s mental health issues stemming from post-cancer treatment appear to have influenced their actions.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
