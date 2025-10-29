 Yeonsu announces plans for 'e-scooter-free zones' after accident leaves woman in critical condition
Yeonsu announces plans for 'e-scooter-free zones' after accident leaves woman in critical condition

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 16:12
Officials and volunteers from the Yeonsu District Office and Yeonsu Police Station conduct an “e-scooter safety campaign” for students in front of Incheon Sinjeong Middle School and Incheon Yeonsong High School in Incheon on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

Officials and volunteers from the Yeonsu District Office and Yeonsu Police Station conduct an "e-scooter safety campaign" for students in front of Incheon Sinjeong Middle School and Incheon Yeonsong High School in Incheon on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

 
The local government of Incheon’s Yeonsu District announced plans on Wednesday to create “e-scooter-free zones” after a woman in her 30s was left in critical condition when two middle schoolers riding an electric scooter, or an e-scooter, collided with her.
 
Yeonsu District Chief Lee Jae-ho delivered the announcement in front of Incheon Sinjeong Middle School in Incheon, unveiling new safety measures targeting the growing number of electric scooter-related accidents.
 

“The district will designate busy pedestrian areas, including streets lined with cram schools, as e-scooter-free zones,” Lee said. “The district plans to introduce an ordinance to provide an administrative basis for the measure and will formally request that the Incheon Metropolitan City and Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency recognize those areas as restricted zones for scooter use.
 
“The district will also call for a legal amendment requiring e-scooter rental companies to verify driver's licenses before rentals.” 
 
Yeonsu District plans to meet with local scooter-sharing operators to push for a mandatory license verification system.
 
Two scooter-sharing firms currently operate about 3,100 e-scooters across Yeonsu, according to the district. 
 
Under current laws, electric scooter-sharing services are classified as unlicensed businesses, meaning companies only need to register their business to operate and are not subject to local government oversight. Districts also have limited authority to regulate their operations.
 
But the Road Traffic Act allows local governments to tow scooters left in areas that block pedestrian traffic or pose safety risks.
 
The recent accident occurred around 4:37 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Yeonsu District, when two middle school students riding an e-scooter struck a woman walking on the sidewalk.
 
The victim reportedly stepped in front of her daughter to shield her from the oncoming scooter and fell backward, suffering severe head injuries. She was taken to a hospital, where she remained unconscious for a week and continues to be in critical condition.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
