 Come on, let’s meet…
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 20:30
 
U.S. President Donald Trump, visiting Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, said he had hoped to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un but that the meeting did not materialize. Before the summit, Trump met with President Lee Jae Myung to discuss economic cooperation and regional security, reaffirming the alliance between the two countries. He is also scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30 to discuss trade and the Korean Peninsula. Trump’s remarks drew attention to renewed uncertainty in U.S.-North Korea diplomacy. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
