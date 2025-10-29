 Wednesday's fortune: Be kind, rewind and maintain your effort over time
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 05:00
Actor Shin Ye-eun from the TV series "The Murky Stream" was born in the year of the Tiger. She should have a productive and cheerful day today.

Today highlights growth through cooperation, kindness and steady effort, bringing rewarding connections and renewed motivation for many. Some may face jealousy, fatigue or emotional tension, but patience and self-assurance turn challenges into progress and peace.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Mind both your age and your energy level
🔹 Handle personal matters directly
🔹 Live with vigor — passion sustains youth
🔹 Don’t postpone tasks; act promptly
🔹 Focus on effort, not the outcome
🔹 Confidence will open new doors today
 
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded or noisy places
🔹 Parents cannot always win with children
🔹 Maintain balance and fairness in disputes
🔹 Gentle competition can drive progress
🔹 Stay ahead with initiative
🔹 Don’t envy others’ fortunes — make your own
 
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy a productive and cheerful day
🔹 Pleasant spending brings satisfaction
🔹 Money and opportunities align favorably
🔹 Your gains outweigh losses
🔹 Wealth potential rises — explore investments
🔹 Fresh ideas and prospects come your way
 
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Small efforts combine into big rewards
🔹 Collaboration builds strength
🔹 Right people meet right roles
🔹 Synergy fuels your growth
🔹 Unity ensures survival and success
🔹 Networking expands and improves your circle
 
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Everything finds its proper place in time
🔹 Small gains add up to big achievements
🔹 Family ties deepen and strengthen
🔹 Teamwork multiplies success
🔹 Harmony leads to accomplishment
🔹 Shared goals bring shared joy
 
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Family loyalty takes priority
🔹 Favor your own people when delegating
🔹 The obvious may hide what’s important
🔹 Seek solutions close to home
🔹 Kindness returns in unexpected ways
🔹 Give more than you take today
 
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Learn something new through TV or online
🔹 Don’t fear the unfamiliar — embrace it
🔹 Let go of attachments that weigh you down
🔹 Build mutual benefit and shared progress
🔹 Think beyond profit — grow the potential
🔹 Treasure trust and lasting friendships
 
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Ease your body with a warm soak
🔹 Stay hydrated throughout the day
🔹 Think carefully before making any decisions
🔹 Too many voices can derail direction
🔹 Be confident in who you are
🔹 Don’t measure your worth against others
 
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Satisfaction and fulfillment fill your day
🔹 Age brings honor and grace — wear it proudly
🔹 Your efforts emit an aura of joy
🔹 Accomplishment brings deep reward
🔹 Do what you enjoy most today
🔹 Luck favors your actions and intentions
 
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Generosity defines your heart today
🔹 Parental love knows no bounds
🔹 Show affection while you can — never delay
🔹 Couples deepen affection; romance thrives
🔹 Cupid’s arrow may strike or sparkle anew
🔹 Recharge your “love battery” with care
 
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Life is better now than before — embrace it
🔹 Live modern, not nostalgic
🔹 It’s never too late to start again
🔹 Expect uplifting news or positive shifts
🔹 Explore global perspectives
🔹 Curiosity leads to discovery
 
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t meddle or criticize — stay silent
🔹 Beware of insincere friendliness
🔹 Expect less; give more thoughtfully
🔹 Softness will outlast stubbornness
🔹 Stay still — avoid overextending
🔹 Your biggest rival today is yourself
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
