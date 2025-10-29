Hoping for Korean Series spark, Eagles manager makes more lineup changes

The Hanwha Eagles will have their third different lineup in three games of the Korean Series on Wednesday as they try to bounce back from two straight road losses in the best-of-seven matchup against the LG Twins.For Game 3 of the KBO championship round at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in the central city of Daejeon, Eagles manager Kim Kyung-moon returned veteran designated hitter Son Ah-seop back to the leadoff spot after moving him down to the No. 6 hole in Monday's Game 2. Right fielder Lee Jin-young will make his first Korean Series start and bat sixth after coming off the bench in each of the first two games.The Eagles lost Game 1 on Sunday 8-2 and then dropped the next game 13-5. In Game 2, they scored four runs on five hits in the top of the first inning but managed just one more hit and one more run the rest of the way."As important as defense is, I think we have to start hitting. So we made these changes with a focus on offense," Kim said in his pregame media availability. "Typically, I would prioritize defense at home games. But with our opponent swinging the bat so well, we have to try to respond and put up some runs on the board."Lee had the best numbers against the Twins' starter for Game 3, Son Ju-young, with four hits in six at-bats in the regular season. The rest of the Eagles had seven hits against the left-hander.The Eagles will have their No. 1 starter, Cody Ponce, on the bump Wednesday after he won the deciding Game 5 of the previous series last Friday. He will be going on four days' rest, and Ponce put up better numbers when he had longer breaks between starts during the regular season — a 2.06 ERA on five days' rest but 3.71 ERA after four days off.Kim said he hoped Ponce will cover at least five innings, and then the manager will try to figure out his bullpen usage."I hope he gets us off on the right foot in our first home game of the series," Kim said. "Hopefully, this will be a turning point for us. Every game is important, but this one will be especially so."Yonhap