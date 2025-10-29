Cho Gue-sung nets weekly Danish honor, will Korean national team be next?
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:11 Updated: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:13
Midtjylland striker Cho Gue-sung has been named to the Danish Superliga’s Team of the Week for Round 13 of the 2025—26 season, the league announced on Tuesday.
Cho was selected as one of two forwards in a 4-4-2 formation after scoring in FC Midtjylland’s 4-0 away win over Fredericia on Sunday. In the 34th minute, he outmuscled a defender to meet a cross from the wing and fired a right-footed volley into the net. It was his fourth goal of the season and his first full 90-minute appearance since returning from injury.
The 27-year-old striker endured a long layoff following knee surgery in May last year, which sidelined him for the entire 2024—25 campaign due to complications. He made his comeback in August, 448 days after his last match.
In an exclusive interview with the JoongAng Ilbo last week, Cho said, “I lost 14 kilograms [31 pounds]. I was like a skeleton, almost nothing but bones. Even with three or four painkiller shots a day, I couldn’t sleep through the night.”
Despite the ordeal, he added, “The World Cup is always the stage I dream of. I’m working hard to reach that level again.”
Korea national team manager Hong Myung-bo watched Cho’s performance in person in Denmark, raising the possibility of the forward’s return to the national squad next month.
Hong told the JoongAng Ilbo last month, “Cho Gue-sung is an important player for our squad. When he joins, he brings great strength to the team. I haven’t decided when to call him up, but I will eventually.”
He chose not to select Cho for the October international window, concerned that long flights might strain the player’s recovering knee. Cho, however, has said he’s ready to travel if called up.
With few options up front apart from Genk striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, Cho’s resurgence is timely. Known for his aerial prowess and productive teamwork with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, Cho could be a key addition ahead of Korea’s friendly on Nov. 18 against Ghana — the same side he scored headers against twice at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
