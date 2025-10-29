Short-track speedskating debutant and veteran eye Olympic success in Milan
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:00
JINCHEON, North Chungcheong — With the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics about 100 days away, short-track speedskating star Choi Min-jeong is gearing up for her third Olympic run while teenage sensation Rim Jong-un prepares for his debut.
“When I first started skating, I never thought I would go to the Olympics three times,” Choi said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, on Sept. 10.
Beside her, high schooler Rim, 17, grinned.
“I just want to go to the Olympics and have fun," he said. "I’m not nervous.”
Choi, who won three gold medals across the 2018 and 2022 Olympics, recently proved that she remains at the top level by winning the women's 1,500-meter title at the ISU World Tour.
Rim, who topped the men’s national team trials in April, made a strong senior debut by winning both the 1,500-meter and the 5,000-meter relay at the World Tour’s first leg.
The two skaters arrived together for the interview. Choi picked him up and drove them herself, as Rim does not have a driver's license.
After taking the entire 2023–24 season off, Choi said she spent time cycling in Bormio, Italy, to recharge both mentally and physically.
“That time allowed me to empty myself, and now I’m filling back up again,” she said. “I want to show a stronger and more complete version of my skating.”
Choi, who won two gold medals at her first Olympics at the age of 20, looked at Rim with warmth.
“He reminds me of myself when I was younger, so I want to take good care of him,” she said. “There’s always pressure at the Olympics no matter where you are. What matters most is doing what you’ve always done.”
Rim, who fractured his shin and ankle in middle school and spent 18 months in rehabilitation, smiled as Choi praised his perseverance.
“I’ve never had a serious injury, so I can’t imagine how hard that must have been,” she said. “But Jong-un hardly ever looks tired. His stamina is incredible.”
Rim replied, “When others rest, I try to do one more thing, thinking that every bit adds up. I want to learn from Min-jeong’s overtaking speed and smooth skating.”
For the upcoming Olympics, Choi named Kristen Santos of the United States and Arianna Fontana of Italy as her main rivals. Rim said he is keeping an eye on William Dandjinou of Canada, who took home five gold medals at the second World Tour event, and Lin Xiaojun of China, who knows Korean skaters well.
Both Choi and Rim specialize in the 1,500-meter race, but they are also targeting gold in the new 2,000-meter mixed relay, which will debut in Milan. Their strategy puts Choi as the lead skater to build early momentum, while Rim, the third skater, aims to maximize speed in the later laps.
“Since the 2,000-meter mixed relay will be short track’s first medal event at the Games, I want to set the tone early,” Choi said. “I skated at the test event in Milan and liked the ice quality. The grip was strong and suits my style.”
Within the skating community, fans often say Korea is lucky to have Choi Min-jeong.
“I’m just grateful. I want to keep performing well so that the praise continues,” Choi said.
Rim is also keen to make his Olympic debut successful like Choi's.
“I watched Choi's Olympic races on TV when I was 11 and was amazed," he said. "I’ll work hard so that someday people say ‘Korea is lucky to have Rim Jong-un.'"
BY PARK RIN. KO BONG-JUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
