Egg-stra expensive
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 19:24
Eggs are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Oct. 30. According to the Korea Consumer Organization Council's Price Monitoring Center, prices of 38 essential and manufactured goods sold at 420 retailers in Seoul and Gyeonggi rose by an average of 3.3 percent in the third quarter. The steepest increases were seen in coffee mix (18.7 percent), eggs (15.4 percent), cereal (10.0 percent), ham (9.6 percent) and beer (8.2 percent). [News1]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
