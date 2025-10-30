 Chips and chimaek? Nvidia, Samsung, Hyundai chiefs to gather over fried chicken and beer for high-stakes talks.
Chips and chimaek? Nvidia, Samsung, Hyundai chiefs to gather over fried chicken and beer for high-stakes talks.

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 14:08
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at Computex 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 19. [AP/YONHAP]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at Computex 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 19. [AP/YONHAP]

 
It’s not your typical business dinner. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is sitting down for chimaek — Korea’s beloved fried chicken and beer combo — with Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai’s Euisun Chung in Seoul on Thursday night. But behind the casual feast lies a high-stakes conversation that could reshape Korea’s place in the global AI race. 
 
Huang is scheduled to meet Lee and Chung at Kkanbu Chicken, a fried chicken restaurant in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, according to industry sources. Business circles view the gathering — reportedly proposed by Huang himself — as a symbolic opportunity to strengthen global cooperation in the AI ecosystem between Korean conglomerates and Nvidia. 
 

The restaurant’s name, “Kkanbu,” is Korean slang for “close friend” or “partner,” popularized by the hit Netflix series Squid Game. Nvidia’s choice of venue is being read as a nod to friendship and partnership with Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group. 
 
“Every company in Korea’s industrial ecosystem is a close friend and a great partner,” Huang said, during his company’s developer conference on Tuesday, adding that he would make “an announcement that will make the Korean people very happy” during his visit.
 
Industry watchers expect Nvidia to expand its supply of graphics processing units (GPUs) to Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group, deepening collaboration in AI-related technologies.
 
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, left, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong talk during the APEC CEO Summit at the Gyeongju Arts Center in North Gyeongsang on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, left, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong talk during the APEC CEO Summit at the Gyeongju Arts Center in North Gyeongsang on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

Nvidia’s AI accelerators equipped with its GPUs are currently in short supply worldwide, with wait times stretching for months. Industry insiders speculate that Nvidia may prioritize supplying GPUs to major Korean companies and pursue large-scale joint projects such as AI data center construction — potentially worth trillions of won.
 
Bloomberg earlier reported that Nvidia had signed contracts to supply AI chips to major Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK, Hyundai Motor and Naver, with details expected to be announced Friday.
 
Huang is well known for his down-to-earth public appearances during overseas trips. He has been spotted mingling with locals at night markets in Taipei and tasting street food in Hanoi. Sources say the Nvidia chief personally expressed his wish to experience Korea’s signature chimaek culture and engage in casual conversation during his visit.
 
Huang is expected to attend the GeForce Gamer Festival at Coex, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nvidia’s GeForce brand in Korea, after Thursday’s dinner. On Friday, he will deliver a keynote speech at a special session of the APEC CEO Summit, while Lee and Chung are scheduled to attend a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM SU-MIN [[email protected]]
Chips and chimaek? Nvidia, Samsung, Hyundai chiefs to gather over fried chicken and beer for high-stakes talks.

