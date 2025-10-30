Clothing brand Topten Kids issues apology for sexually suggestive English phrase on outfit
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 17:38
Korean children’s clothing brand Topten Kids issued a public apology Thursday after selling a top printed with a sexually suggestive English phrase. The illustrator who collaborated on the design also apologized.
“We deeply apologize to our customers for the inappropriate phrase used on some of our products," the company said in a statement posted on its website.
Topten Kids said the item was created in collaboration with an external artist but acknowledged that the brand was responsible for failing to properly review the phrase.
It has halted all sales of the product and initiated a full recall, offering refunds to all customers regardless of purchase date. Refunds are available through physical stores, the official online mall or the customer service center.
The brand added that it would review its inspection procedures, saying, “We deeply reflect on failing to fulfill our basic responsibility as a brand that makes products for children.”
The product in question is a fleece shirt made for kids. The sweatshirt features a drawing of a white rabbit inside a sock alongside the phrase “come inside me!”
Illustrator Lee Cha-yun, who collaborated on the design under her brand Chayun Art, also issued an apology on her Instagram account. She wrote: “I sincerely apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable with the graphic phrase used in the Topten Kids collaboration product.”
Lee said she did not fully recognize that the phrase could carry an inappropriate meaning, saying: “It was my mistake. I should have been especially careful given that this was clothing for children.”
"This experience has made me think deeply about the impact of my work. I will be more cautious so that what I create can be received positively by more people," she added.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
