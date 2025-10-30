 Clothing brand Topten Kids issues apology for sexually suggestive English phrase on outfit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Clothing brand Topten Kids issues apology for sexually suggestive English phrase on outfit

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 17:38
Topten Kids issued an apology and a recall for a shirt printed with the words ″come inside me!″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Topten Kids issued an apology and a recall for a shirt printed with the words ″come inside me!″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Korean children’s clothing brand Topten Kids issued a public apology Thursday after selling a top printed with a sexually suggestive English phrase. The illustrator who collaborated on the design also apologized.
 
“We deeply apologize to our customers for the inappropriate phrase used on some of our products," the company said in a statement posted on its website.
 

Related Article

Topten Kids said the item was created in collaboration with an external artist but acknowledged that the brand was responsible for failing to properly review the phrase.
 
It has halted all sales of the product and initiated a full recall, offering refunds to all customers regardless of purchase date. Refunds are available through physical stores, the official online mall or the customer service center.
 
The brand added that it would review its inspection procedures, saying, “We deeply reflect on failing to fulfill our basic responsibility as a brand that makes products for children.”
 
The product in question is a fleece shirt made for kids. The sweatshirt features a drawing of a white rabbit inside a sock alongside the phrase “come inside me!”
 
Illustrator Lee Cha-yun uploaded an apology for using a sexually suggestive English phrase for a shirt produced in collaboration with clothing brand Topten on her Instagram on Oct. 30. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Illustrator Lee Cha-yun uploaded an apology for using a sexually suggestive English phrase for a shirt produced in collaboration with clothing brand Topten on her Instagram on Oct. 30. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Illustrator Lee Cha-yun, who collaborated on the design under her brand Chayun Art, also issued an apology on her Instagram account. She wrote: “I sincerely apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable with the graphic phrase used in the Topten Kids collaboration product.”
 
Lee said she did not fully recognize that the phrase could carry an inappropriate meaning, saying: “It was my mistake. I should have been especially careful given that this was clothing for children.”
 
"This experience has made me think deeply about the impact of my work. I will be more cautious so that what I create can be received positively by more people," she added.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags topten clothes fashion kids

More in Industry

LG research director calls for 'strong foundational AI technology' at APEC

From chimaek to chip sets: Casual tech leader meetup worth trillions of won

Clothing brand Topten Kids issues apology for sexually suggestive English phrase on outfit

'K-food Station' creates most popular method of diplomacy at APEC

Hyundai Motor's operating profit falls sharply despite record-high sales in Q3

Related Stories

Matin Kim, Musinsa and other trendsetting Korean fashion brands are going global

Winter weather

T-shirts aren't cheap

Korean weight norms reinforce its beauty standards, int'l student says

Nothing sells online like fashion, darling
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)