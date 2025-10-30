From chimaek to chip sets: Casual tech leader meetup worth trillions of won
The heads of Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, and Hyundai Motor are set to gather at an unlikely spot — an unassuming and slightly rundown chicken joint in southern Seoul in Thursday evening — ahead of anticipated major deals among the companies during Jensen Huang’s visit to Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit. It is believed the high-profile informal gathering of Huang, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Euisun Chung will focus on expanding semiconductor supply chains, AI infrastructure and robotics.
As of press time, the three had yet to meet. The pedestrian street in front of Kkanbu Chicken was barely passable as of 5:30 p.m., with a swarm of reporters and cameras crowding the area and spilling onto the roadway — enough for even the most oblivious passerby to realize that something was brewing as they found their paths blocked.
The location, the well-known Korean fried chicken franchise Kkanbu Chicken, was reportedly handpicked by Huang who wanted to experience the country’s famous chimaek (chicken and beer) culture. The Nvidia chief is known to be keen on trying out different local restaurants during his business trips.
The meeting among the U.S. AI chip giant, Korea’s leading chipmaker and automaker is seen as a significant step toward strengthening AI cooperation, coming a day before Nvidia’s large-scale AI chip supply deals with four major Korean conglomerates — Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and Naver — estimated to be worth a few trillion won.
After a brief dinner, Huang and Lee are set to attend the doorstepping ceremony of the GeForce Gamer Festival at Coex in southern Seoul, held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the GPU brand’s domestic launch. Lee’s attendance comes as a surprise, said a source familiar with the matter, adding that the chairman accepted Huang’s invitation to appear together.
Samsung Electronics is supplying its fifth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM3E) chips to Nvidia, which was verified by the chipmaker on a conference call on Thursday. Samsung's next-generation HBM4 chips are also being shipped its to clients. Nvidia-approved HBM4 chips this year could be a watershed moment for the Korean chipmaker to reclaim the top spot in the global HBM market.
“As competition over GPU (GPU) performance intensifies among our client companies, customers are demanding higher-performance HBM4,” Samsung said. “We anticipated this market need from the start of our development, and set our performance targets to exceed customer expectations. The samples currently delivered to customers can achieve over 11 gigabits per second while maintaining low power consumption.”
The company said it has already secured customer orders for expanded HBM supply next year, but is reviewing options to further boost production capacity to handle extra demand.
SK hynix, another major chipmaker, said during its Wednesday conference call that all of its 2026 memory chip supply has already been sold out, and that it plans to “significantly” increase memory-related capital spending from this year’s level. The company added that it will start delivering HBM4 chips to major clients in the fourth quarter.
Hyundai Motor and Nvidia have announced a partnership in January regarding future mobility, with cooperation spanning across multiple domains including software-defined vehicles, robotics, autonomous driving, digital twins, smart manufacturing and infotainment.
On Friday, Huang will travel to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, to deliver a special session at the APEC CEO Summit and hold a press briefing.
He is reported to meet separately with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at Gyeongju on Friday.
Lee and Chung, after meeting Huang in Seoul, will also return to Gyeongju on Friday to attend a dinner scheduled with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
