More in Industry

Hyundai Motor commences construction on $651M hydrogen fuel cell plant in Ulsan

LG Display turns to profit in Q3 on strong OLED panel sales

SK Group shakes up exec level, changes CEOs at SK Telecom and SK On

Shinsegae to partly shut down duty-free shops at Incheon airport over mounting losses

Chips and chimaek? Nvidia, Samsung, Hyundai chiefs to gather over fried chicken and beer for high-stakes talks.