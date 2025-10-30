 Keep rolling!
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Keep rolling!

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 19:42
A robot with a camera is seen at the APEC 2025 Korea International Media Center in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. [TASS/YONHAP]

A robot with a camera is seen at the APEC 2025 Korea International Media Center in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. [TASS/YONHAP]

 
A robot with a camera is seen at the APEC 2025 Korea International Media Center in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. [TASS/YONHAP]
tags APEC APEC summit

More in Industry

Keep rolling!

A multibillion-dollar windfall for shipbuilders: Trump's approval fuels Korea’s nuclear submarine drive

Korea's summit sounds

Record windfalls for financial giants means big payouts for investors

Samsung Electronics reports record quarterly revenue driven by AI memory chip demand

Related Stories

Gyeongju Declaration 'very close' despite free trade language dispute, says South Korea's top diplomat

TikTok highlights global impact of K-culture at APEC CEO Summit

Historic city of Gyeongju faces shortage of presidential suites ahead of APEC summit

Gyeongju recommended as 2025 APEC summit host city

Security tightened at Busan's Gimhae International Airport, the main gateway to APEC summit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)