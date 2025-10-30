 LG Display turns to profit in Q3 on strong OLED panel sales
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG Display turns to profit in Q3 on strong OLED panel sales

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 16:08
This file photo taken on Aug. 7 shows LG Display's booth at an exhibition held in Seoul. [YONHAP]

This file photo taken on Aug. 7 shows LG Display's booth at an exhibition held in Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
LG Display said Thursday it turned to profit in the third quarter on robust shipments of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels across all sectors.
 
Net profit came to 1.2 billion won ($875,641) in the July to September period, shifting from a loss of 338.1 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 

Related Article

 
Operating profit for the third quarter was 431 billion won, compared with a loss of 80.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2 percent to 6.95 trillion won.
 
The operating profit was 3 percent lower than the market consensus, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data arm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate for net profit was not available.
 
The display maker said its accumulated operating income for the January to September period came to 348.5 billion won, paving the way for a turnaround on an annual basis for the first time since 2021.
 
LG Display said OLED products accounted for 65 percent of total sales in the third quarter, setting a new record.
 
The company said it plans to continue expanding the sales of premium OLED products to further improve profitability.
 
"Despite lingering uncertainties and volatility in the external environment, the company has been carrying out strategic tasks and focusing on selective businesses to improve performance," said LG Display Chief Financial Officer Kim Sung-hyun.
 
"An annual turnaround has become visible, and the company will continue efforts to enhance profitability based on its improved business capacity," Kim added.

Yonhap
tags LG Display Korea OLED

More in Industry

Hyundai Motor commences construction on $651M hydrogen fuel cell plant in Ulsan

LG Display turns to profit in Q3 on strong OLED panel sales

SK Group shakes up exec level, changes CEOs at SK Telecom and SK On

Shinsegae to partly shut down duty-free shops at Incheon airport over mounting losses

Chips and chimaek? Nvidia, Samsung, Hyundai chiefs to gather over fried chicken and beer for high-stakes talks.

Related Stories

LG Display pins hope on latest OLED after rocky year

LG Display to invest 700 billion won in OLED facility

Chinese manufacturers set to dominate mobile OLED market

Samsung and LG Display flex Korea's OLED edge at K-Display 2025

LG Display becomes first to validate commercial viability of blue OLED
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)