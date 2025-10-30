LG Display turns to profit in Q3 on strong OLED panel sales

LG Display said Thursday it turned to profit in the third quarter on robust shipments of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels across all sectors.Net profit came to 1.2 billion won ($875,641) in the July to September period, shifting from a loss of 338.1 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.Operating profit for the third quarter was 431 billion won, compared with a loss of 80.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2 percent to 6.95 trillion won.The operating profit was 3 percent lower than the market consensus, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data arm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate for net profit was not available.The display maker said its accumulated operating income for the January to September period came to 348.5 billion won, paving the way for a turnaround on an annual basis for the first time since 2021.LG Display said OLED products accounted for 65 percent of total sales in the third quarter, setting a new record.The company said it plans to continue expanding the sales of premium OLED products to further improve profitability."Despite lingering uncertainties and volatility in the external environment, the company has been carrying out strategic tasks and focusing on selective businesses to improve performance," said LG Display Chief Financial Officer Kim Sung-hyun."An annual turnaround has become visible, and the company will continue efforts to enhance profitability based on its improved business capacity," Kim added.Yonhap