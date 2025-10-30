SK Group shakes up exec level, changes CEOs at SK Telecom and SK On

SK Group, Korea's chip-to-construction conglomerate, conducted a scheduled executive reshuffle on Thursday to strengthen its restructuring drive, appointing new leaders at key affiliates, including SK Telecom Co. and SK On Co.“We plan to swiftly address the challenges facing each company, including portfolio rebalancing to reinforce business fundamentals and improve financial structures through this reshuffle, thereby laying the groundwork for growth,” SK Group said in a statement.The group said its top decision-making body, the SK Supex Council, held a meeting to share the reshuffle plan approved by the boards of its affiliates.Under the groupwide reshuffle, SK Telecom's CEO Ryu Young-sang will be replaced by Jung Jai-hun, currently chief governance officer at the company. Ryu will in turn move to the SK Supex Council.As the new head of SK Telecom, Jung will be tasked with strengthening the company's competitiveness in the AI business and restoring customer confidence following a large-scale data breach that affected all 25 million of its users in April.SK On, the battery unit under SK Innovation Co., will be led by Lee Yong-wook, the current CEO of SK siltron Co., a semiconductor wafer subsidiary. Lee will serve as co-CEO, alongside Lee Seok-hee. SK On has reported continued losses in recent years amid a global slowdown in electric vehicle sales.At SK Innovation, Jang Yong-ho will take the helm as co-CEO with Choo Hyeong-wook.Presidents of SKC Co., the group's chemical materials unit, and SK ecoplant Co., its construction arm, will also be replaced as part of the reshuffle.Yonhap