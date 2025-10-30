 Samsung Electronics posts 12.17 trillion won in Q3 operating profit, beats market predictions
Samsung Electronics posts 12.17 trillion won in Q3 operating profit, beats market predictions

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 11:02
The Samsung flag flies in front of Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 30. [NEWS1]

Samsung Electronics reported 12.17 trillion won ($8.56 billion) in operating profit for the third quarter of this year, up 32.5 percent from the same period last year, the company said Wednesday.
 
The figure beat the market consensus of 10.48 trillion won compiled by Yonhap Infomax by 16.1 percent, significantly surpassing analysts’ expectations.
 

Quarterly revenue reached a record 86.06 trillion won, up 8.8 percent year-on-year, with semiconductor sales accounting for 33.1 trillion won of the total.
 
Net profit came to 12.23 trillion won, a 21 percent increase from the previous year.
 
Samsung attributed the strong performance in its memory division to robust demand for high-performance products including HBM3E, DDR5 and server-grade solid state drives.
 
The company said it is supplying HBM3E chips to all of its customers — including Nvidia — and has shipped samples of next-generation HBM4 chips to every client that requested them.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
