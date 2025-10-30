 TikTok highlights global impact of K-culture at APEC CEO Summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 18:28 Updated: 30 Oct. 2025, 19:56
TikTok logo [AP/YONHAP]

A senior executive at TikTok Inc. said Thursday that Korean culture, including K-pop, food and beauty, has become a powerful driver of global economic and cultural exchange, citing its growing popularity on the company's platform.
 
Speaking at a session of the APEC CEO Summit, Eric Ebenstein, TikTok's senior director for public policy, said the popular short-form video platform has played a key role in amplifying the global influence of Korean cultural content.
 

"K-pop needs no introduction, but beyond music, Korean culture is thriving on TikTok ― food, drama and beauty are driving massive commerce," Ebenstein said at the event in Gyeongju, the North Gyeongsang host city of this year's APEC gathering.
 
He noted that gimbap, Korean seaweed rice rolls, recently went viral on TikTok, "causing a nationwide sellout at a major grocery store chain in the United States," and added that "a Korean brand currently ranks No. 1 on TikTok Shop for the U.S."
 
"These examples show how local creativity can achieve a global scale," Ebenstein said, describing Korean culture as a case study in how TikTok helps creators and small businesses turn "creativity into real-world economic impact."
 
Ebenstein also underscored TikTok's efforts to build a safer and more inclusive digital ecosystem through Korean partnerships.
 
In Korea, the company has collaborated with the Blue Tree Foundation and Tacteen Naeil, organizations focused on youth protection and digital literacy, in building the service's safety features.
 
He also underscored TikTok's broader vision for the Asia-Pacific, calling the region "a powerhouse of digital growth" fueled by innovation, cultural diversity and entrepreneurship.
 
Further, Ebenstein said nowhere else in the world "do creativity and technology intersect at such scale and speed," highlighting the region's potential in driving global digital commerce and cultural exchange.

Yonhap
