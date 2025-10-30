White House releases fact sheet outlining 'landmark deals' finalized during Lee-Trump summit
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 09:54
WASHINGTON — The White House on Wednesday released a fact sheet highlighting a series of investment agreements it says were finalized during U.S. President Donald Trump's summit with Korean President Lee Jae Myung, saying that “billions in landmark deals” have been secured.
According to the fact sheet, Korean Air committed to purchasing 103 Boeing aircraft valued at $36.2 billion, while a separate $13.7 billion deal was struck for GE Aerospace engines. The White House said the transactions could support up to 135,000 jobs across the United States.
Washington also confirmed that Korea’s Air Force selected L3Harris Technologies for the development of its Airborne Warning and Control aircraft, a deal worth $2.3 billion.
In the defense and manufacturing sectors, HD Hyundai and Cerberus Capital Management will jointly invest $5 billion in modernizing U.S. shipyards, strengthening supply chains and advancing autonomous navigation technology.
Samsung Heavy Industries will collaborate with U.S.-based Vigor Marine Group on maintenance, repair and overhaul services for naval vessels, as well as the construction of new U.S.-flagged ships.
Hanwha Ocean, which acquired the Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania, will invest $5 billion to expand its infrastructure and increase production capacity more than 10-fold.
In the energy sector — a key priority for Trump — Korea Gas Corp. agreed to purchase 3.3 million tons of U.S. liquefied natural gas annually. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and Posco International also signed an agreement with Centrus Energy to help expand uranium enrichment capacity at a facility in Piketon, Ohio. LS Group plans to invest $3 billion in U.S. power grid infrastructure by 2030.
The White House also announced that the two countries signed a “Technology Prosperity Deal” to bolster science and technology cooperation, focusing on AI exports, standardization, research security, 6G, biotech supply chains and quantum innovation.
It also emphasized the importance of stabilizing and diversifying rare earth supply chains through public-private cooperation, addressing a key vulnerability in U.S.-China trade relations.
Amazon will invest $5 billion by 2031 to expand cloud infrastructure in Korea. A Korean satellite will also join NASA’s Artemis II lunar mission to measure space radiation.
Many of the investment commitments mirror announcements made by Korean businesses during the first Korea-U.S. summit in August.
Calling Trump’s state visit a reaffirmation of the “steadfast alliance” between Korea and the United States, the White House said the agreements would “advance U.S. economic interests” and “deliver tangible benefits for the American people.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
