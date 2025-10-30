 White House says deal to put TikTok under U.S. ownership could be finalized in Korea
White House says deal to put TikTok under U.S. ownership could be finalized in Korea

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 09:55
A photo taken on April 10 shows the Chinese social networking service TikTok's logo on a smartphone screen, left, and the United States and China flags combo illustration. [AFP/YONHAP]

The Trump administration has been signaling that it may have finally reached a deal with China to keep TikTok running in the United States, with the two countries finalizing it as soon as Thursday.
 
President Donald Trump is visiting Korea, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to de-escalate a trade war.
 

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS's “Face the Nation” Sunday that the two leaders will “consummate that transaction on Thursday in Korea.”
 
If it happens, the deal would mark the end of months of uncertainty about the fate of the popular video-sharing platform in the United States. After wide bipartisan majorities in Congress passed — and President Joe Biden signed — a law that would ban TikTok in the United States if it did not find a new owner in the place of China's ByteDance, the platform was set to go dark on the law's January deadline. For several hours, it did. But on his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order to keep it running while his administration tries to reach an agreement for the sale of the company.
 
Three more executive orders followed, as Trump, without a clear legal basis, continued to extend the deadline for a TikTok deal. The second was in April, when White House officials believed they were nearing a deal to spin off TikTok into a new company with U.S. ownership that fell apart after China backed out following Trump’s tariff announcement. The third came in June, then another in September, which Trump said would allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States in a way that meets national security concerns.
 
The TikTok logo is pictured in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. [AP/YONHAP]

Trump’s order was meant to enable an American-led group of investors to buy the app from China’s ByteDance, though the deal also requires China’s approval.
 
However, the TikTok deal is “not really a big thing for Xi Jinping,” said Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the German Marshall Fund's Indo-Pacific program, during a media briefing Tuesday. “[China is] happy to let [Trump] declare that they have finally kept a deal. Whether or not that deal will protect the data of Americans is a big question going forward.”
 
“A big question mark for the United States, of course, is whether this is consistent with U.S. law since there was a law passed by Congress,” Glaser said.
 
Signage is on display at TikTok headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 5. [EPA/YONHAP]

About 43% of U.S. adults under the age of 30 say they regularly get news from TikTok, higher than any other social media app, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, according to a Pew Research Center report published in September.
 
Americans are also more closely divided on what to do about TikTok than they were two years ago.
 
A recent Pew Research Center survey found that about one-third of Americans said they supported a TikTok ban, down from 50% in March 2023. Roughly one-third said they would oppose a ban, and a similar percentage said they weren’t sure.
 
A man stands near a giant sign of Chinese company ByteDance's app TikTok, known locally as Douyin, during China Fashion Week, in Beijing, China on March 31. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Among those who said they supported banning the social media platform, about eight in 10 cited concerns over users’ data security being at risk as a major factor in their decision, according to the report.
 
The TikTok recommendation algorithm — which has steered millions of users into an endless stream of video shorts — has been central in the security debate over the platform. China previously stated the algorithm must remain under Chinese control by law. But a U.S. regulation that Congress passed with bipartisan support said any divestment of TikTok must mean the platform cut ties with ByteDance.
 
U.S. officials have warned that the algorithm — a complex system of rules and calculations that platforms use to deliver personalized content to your feed — is vulnerable to manipulation by Chinese authorities, but no evidence has been presented by U.S. officials proving that China has attempted to do so.

