Criminal investigations falter before prosecutors' office even closes (KOR)

Korea’s capacity to investigate major crimes has weakened sharply, with some people describing the situation as a “shutdown before closure.” A total of 114 prosecutors have been dispatched to three ongoing special counsel teams, and 146 others have resigned ahead of the formal dismantling of the prosecutors’ office.At the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, the financial and securities crime joint investigation division — responsible for handling complex financial cases — has seen its staff cut in half, from eight prosecutors a year ago to four today. Across 11 regional offices specializing in serious crimes, the number of dedicated investigative personnel has dropped by roughly one-third. Those who remain report a growing sense of disarray since the bill to abolish the prosecutors' office passed the National Assembly.The Democratic Party (DP)’s decision to push the legislation through without sufficient preparation has created this void. The party hurried the bill late last month, touting it as a victory for “prosecution reform.” Under the revised law, the prosecutors’ office will be dissolved by October next year and replaced by two separate agencies: the prosecution office, responsible for indictments, and the major crime investigation agency, responsible for investigations. Yet key details — including the investigation agency’s size and scope — remain undecided. Although one year remains before the transition, gaps in the investigation of serious crimes are already evident.The prolonged duration of special counsels has compounded the manpower shortage. The 114 prosecutors assigned to the three teams amount to the total number of staff at the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office, one of the largest in the country. With so many midlevel prosecutors seconded to special counsels, some district offices are reportedly left with only junior or senior prosecutors.Once the prosecutors' office is dismantled, police investigative powers will expand further, requiring careful planning to ensure adequate oversight. The key question is whether prosecutors in the new prosecution office will have the right to conduct supplementary investigations directly or merely request that police do so.During a parliamentary audit on Oct. 27, Ahn Mi-hyun, a prosecutor from the Seoul Central District, warned, “While I support reform, removing prosecutors’ authority to conduct supplementary investigations will cause practical problems, and lawmakers must bear responsibility for the consequences.” DP lawmakers strongly objected to her comments.Rather than pushing the reform as a foregone conclusion, the DP should listen carefully to practitioners like Ahn. Any disruption in the investigation of crimes — whatever the political motive — will ultimately harm the public the most.중대범죄에 대한 검찰의 수사 여력이 대폭 약화하면서 ‘개점휴업’이란 말까지 나오고 있다. 현재 진행 중인 3개 특별검사팀에 대규모 인력(114명)이 파견된 데다 검찰청 해체를 앞두고 검사 사직 러시(146명)가 이어진 탓이다. 금융·증권 범죄를 전문적으로 담당하는 서울남부지검 금융증권범죄 합동수사부의 경우 검사 수가 1년 전(8명)의 절반인 4명으로 줄었다. 복잡한 사건을 전문적으로 수사하기 위해 설치한 11개 중점 검찰청의 전담 수사 인력도 3분의 1가량 감소했다. 그나마 남은 인력들도 검찰청 해체 법안 통과 이후 일이 손에 잡히지 않는다며 뒤숭숭한 분위기다.이런 수사 공백은 여당인 더불어민주당이 충분한 사전 준비도 없이 검찰청 해체 법안을 처리한 영향이 크다. 민주당은 지난달 말 ‘검찰개혁’의 성과를 과시하려는 듯 법안 통과를 밀어붙였다. 개정 법률에 따라 내년 10월이면 검찰청은 사라지고, 기소를 담당하는 공소청과 수사권을 가진 중대범죄수사청(중수청)으로 분리된다. 그러나 중수청의 조직 규모와 수사 범위는 아직 확정되지 않았다. 검찰청이 공식적으로 문을 닫으려면 아직 1년이 남았지만, 벌써 중대범죄 수사의 공백이 현실화하고 있다.특검 수사가 길어지는 것도 검찰의 인력난을 심화하고 있다. 현재 3개 특검에 파견된 검사 수는 수도권 대형 검찰청인 수원지검의 전체 검사 정원과 맞먹는다. 이렇게 많은 인력을 장기간 파견하면 기존 사건 처리에 차질을 빚을 수밖에 없다. 특히 중간 허리급 검사들이 대거 특검에 차출되면서 일선 검찰청에는 초임과 부장급만 남은 곳도 있다고 한다.검찰청 해체 이후 경찰 수사권이 더욱 강해지는 만큼 수사 미진 시 이를 보완할 절차도 신중한 검토가 필요하다. 핵심 쟁점은 공소청 검사가 직접 보완수사권을 행사하느냐, 아니면 경찰에 보완수사를 요구할 권한만 갖느냐다. 지난 27일 국회 국정감사에서 안미현 서울중앙지검 검사가 “검찰개혁에는 동의하지만 검찰 보완수사권을 박탈하면 실무에서 문제가 발생한다. 그 부작용은 입법권자(국회)가 책임져야 한다”고 발언하자 민주당 의원들이 거세게 반발하기도 했다. 민주당은 ‘답정너’(답은 정해져 있으니 너는 대답만 해라) 식으로 밀어붙일 게 아니라 안 검사 등 현장 실무진의 우려에도 충분히 귀를 기울여야 한다. 어떠한 이유로든 범죄 수사에 차질이 생기면 가장 큰 피해자는 국민이란 점을 잊지 말아야 한다.