Faded handwriting in book margins yields unintended consequences, insights (KOR)

Readers have long left traces of their thoughts in the margins of books — a practice known as marginalia. Writers and scholars such as Michel de Montaigne, Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin were all fond of this habit. But what might be the most extraordinary marginal note in human history?In the 17th century, French mathematician Pierre de Fermat (1601—1665) filled the margins of Diophantus’s ancient work “Arithmetica” with his own comments. After Fermat’s death, his son noticed that these annotations seemed unusual and decided to publish the book in 1670, including his father’s notes. One of them, later known as “Fermat’s Last Theorem,” carried an infamous remark: “there was not enough space in the margin to include the proof.”That cryptic message spurred generations of mathematicians to seek the missing proof. For more than three centuries, many wept in frustration, yet their failures gave rise to profound advances in number theory. The theories that emerged from this pursuit profoundly influenced the course of modern civilization. By that measure, Fermat’s marginal note may well be the most remarkable ever written.I once left a few such notes myself while reading Bertrand Russell’s “An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry” (1897). Preparing for a recent lecture, I took the old volume off the shelf and found one of my faded notes marked with a question mark. Curious about what had prompted it, I reread the passage. Russell had written, “At first he cut away the flabby shell, and at last his cleverness cut away God himself.”Back when I first read it, I had no idea who “he” referred to. This time, the meaning struck me — the subject was none other than our own self, the restless creator of artificial intelligence. The old note had been waiting for decades to awaken its meaning.Notes in the margins can reignite old questions, transport us back through memory or, as in Fermat’s case, accompany humanity on a long journey of discovery. In the digital age, the faded handwriting in the margins of old paper books feels more intimate than ever — a quiet light lingering between the lines of time.책을 읽다가 여백에 남긴 글을 ‘여백 메모(마지널리아·marginalia)’라고 부른다. 몽테뉴·뉴턴·다윈 등 많은 작가와 학자들이 여백 메모를 남겼다. 그렇다면 인류 최고의 여백 메모는 무엇일까? 17세기 프랑스 수학자 페르마(1601~1665·사진)는 3세기 디오판토스의 책 『산학』을 읽다가 여백에 여러 메모를 남겼다.페르마가 세상을 떠난 후 그의 아들이 이 책의 여백에 적힌 아버지의 메모가 예사롭지 않다고 느꼈는지 1670년에 메모를 담은 이 책을 메모와 함께 그대로 출판했다. 그중 ‘페르마의 마지막 정리’로 불리는 메모 옆에는 여백이 부족해 증명을 쓸 수 없다는 말을 함께 남겨 놓았다. 그 후 “여백이 부족해”라는 말에 이끌려 수많은 사람이 증명에 도전했지만 300년이 넘도록 번번이 좌절의 눈물을 흘렸고, 그 눈물을 자양분 삼아 수론이 아름다운 꽃을 피웠다.이때 태어난 이론들이 인류 문명에 끼친 영향을 생각하면 페르마의 메모가 가히 역사상 최고의 여백 메모로 불리기에 손색이 없다.오래전 버트런드 러셀의 1897년 작 『기하학의 기초에 관한 에세이』를 읽다가 여백에 메모를 여럿 남겼다. 최근에 강의 준비를 위해 이 책을 다시 꺼내 책장을 넘기는데 물음표가 붙은 흐릿한 메모가 눈에 들어왔다. 내용이 뭐길래 그랬을까?러셀의 문장을 다시 읽어보았다. “처음엔 흐물흐물한 껍질을 잘라내더니 그의 영리함이 끝내 신(神)을 잘라내는구나.” 당시엔 정체를 알 수 없던 ‘그’가 이번엔 그 모습을 드러냈다. 바로 인공지능을 만들어 낸 욕망의 주체, 우리의 ‘자아’가 아닌가! 오래된 메모가 때를 기다린 끝에 글을 깨웠다.이처럼 책의 여백에 쓴 메모는 우리의 생각을 다시 깨우기도 하고 우리를 추억 속으로 데려가기도 하고 때론 페르마의 메모처럼 우리 삶의 먼 길을 동행하기도 한다. 디지털 시대에 오래된 종이책의 여백 속 빛바랜 손글씨가 더욱 정겹게 느껴진다.