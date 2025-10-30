Boy band NCT member Jungwoo to hold first solo fan meet before enlisting in military
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 16:21
Boy band NCT member Jungwoo is set to hold his first solo fan meet and greet on Nov. 28 before enlisting in the military, agency SM Entertainment said on Thursday.
Titled “Golden Sugar Time,” the event will take place at the Olympic Park Ticket Link Live Arena in Songpa District, southern Seoul, for two sessions that day: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Jungwoo is set to serve his mandatory military service starting Dec. 8 for roughly 18 months.
Regular ticket sales will begin at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 through Melon Ticket. Fan club members will be able to access tickets earlier at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Jungwoo is also set to appear in the musical “This is Peste” at Yonsei University’s main auditorium from Friday to Sunday.
Jungwoo debuted as a member of NCT in 2018. The band has released songs such as “Black On Black” (2018), “Resonance” (2020), “Beautiful” (2021) and “Golden Age” (2023). He is also a member of NCT's subunits NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung.
