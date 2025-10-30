 Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of boy band Riize
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of boy band Riize

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 15:43
From left, Anton, Sohee, Wonbin, Eunseok, Shotaro and Sungchan of Riize pose inside the Empire State Building on Oct. 29 in New York City. [GETTY IMAGES/YONHAP]

From left, Anton, Sohee, Wonbin, Eunseok, Shotaro and Sungchan of Riize pose inside the Empire State Building on Oct. 29 in New York City. [GETTY IMAGES/YONHAP]

 
A lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building in New York City took place on Wednesday to celebrate boy band Riize's ongoing world tour “Riizing Loud,” the band's agency SM Entertainment said on Thursday.
 
The skyscraper lit up orange, Riize’s signature color, with the band members in attendance.
 

Related Article

The Empire State Building in New York City lights up orange on Oct. 29. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

The Empire State Building in New York City lights up orange on Oct. 29. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The New York show is set to take place in the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
 
“True to our name, our team has always strived to rise,” the band was quoted as saying by the agency. “The color orange is also reminiscent of a sunrise. This building [the Empire State Building] has long been a symbol of hope and inspiration to many, so the fact that we are standing here feels like our dream is rising, growing larger and clearer than ever.
 
“As artists, we believe in the healing power of music,” the band continued. “It’s an honor to be able to take part in the beautiful mission of helping people connect and find comfort through music. We’ll make sure to take each moment as inspiration and convey more meaningful messages through our songs.”
 
The same day, Riize visited its pop-up store on Broadway and met with fans.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags riize new york city sm entertainment world tour

More in K-pop

Boy band NCT member Jungwoo to hold first solo fan meet before enlisting in military

Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of boy band Riize

&TEAM's work makes the dream work at pop-up — in pictures

Not so fast: Hang-ups persist on EXO subunit's reintegration deal

Seoul court rules in favor of ADOR in NewJeans contract dispute

Related Stories

New boy band Riize to debut in September

Busy Riize outline bevy of activities ahead of first EP 'Riizing' dropping in June

SM Entertainment cracks down on Riize impersonators, defamers

Riize adds new North American dates to world tour

Riize to livestream upcoming Seoul concert in cinemas around the world
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)