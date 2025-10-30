Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of boy band Riize
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 15:43
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building in New York City took place on Wednesday to celebrate boy band Riize's ongoing world tour “Riizing Loud,” the band's agency SM Entertainment said on Thursday.
The skyscraper lit up orange, Riize’s signature color, with the band members in attendance.
The New York show is set to take place in the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
“True to our name, our team has always strived to rise,” the band was quoted as saying by the agency. “The color orange is also reminiscent of a sunrise. This building [the Empire State Building] has long been a symbol of hope and inspiration to many, so the fact that we are standing here feels like our dream is rising, growing larger and clearer than ever.
“As artists, we believe in the healing power of music,” the band continued. “It’s an honor to be able to take part in the beautiful mission of helping people connect and find comfort through music. We’ll make sure to take each moment as inspiration and convey more meaningful messages through our songs.”
The same day, Riize visited its pop-up store on Broadway and met with fans.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
