NCT members Doyoung, Jungwoo to join military in December
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 17:03
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band NCT members Doyoung and Jungwoo will both enlist in the military in December, their agency SM Entertainment announced Thursday.
“Doyoung will receive basic military training at the military training center on Dec. 8 and then fulfill his military duty as an active-duty soldier in the Army,” SM Entertainment said. “Jungwoo will also enlist on Dec. 8, receive basic military training, and fulfill his military duty as a member of the Army Band.”
No special events will take place on the day of Doyoung and Jungwoo's enlistment.
“As this will be an event attended by numerous military personnel and their families, we ask fans to refrain from visiting the event for their safety,” SM Entertainment said.
Doyoung and Jungwoo debuted as NCT members in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The two previously collaborated as members of the NCT unit NCT DoJaeJung.
