&TEAM's work makes the dream work at pop-up — in pictures

Boy band &TEAM during a press event at the “Back to Life” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 30 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
HYBE’s multinational boy band &TEAM opened a pop-up store on Tuesday in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, to celebrate the release of its first Korean EP, “Back to Life.”
On Thursday, members K, Nicholas, Yuma, Jo, Fuma, Harua and Maki held a press event where they posed for photos and toured the store, leaving signatures and messages throughout the space.
The “Back to Life” pop-up store opened on Tuesday and runs for a week, and does not require a reservation for entry. The space reflects the album’s concept, featuring a palette of gray and vibrant green, adorned with flowers that mirror the aesthetic of the album’s concept photos.
The pop-up offers photo zones, displays of exclusive merchandise and an area for fans to listen to the new album. Items on sale include key rings, straps, rings, photo card sets, scrunchies, light stick covers, photo card binders, T-shirts, acrylic magnets and different versions of the album.
“Back to Life” includes six tracks: the lead track “Back to Life” and B-sides “Mismatch,” “Rush,” “Heartbreak Time Machine,” “Who Am I” and “Lunatic.”
The EP was officially released on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Photos from the event capture &TEAM members posing for the cameras, as well as the interior of the “Back to Life” pop-up store.
