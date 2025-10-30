Young, free and confident: 82Major blending K-tradition with modern chic
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 19:59
-
SHIN HA-NEE
As proved with Netflix’s smash hit animated film “K-pop Demon Hunters,” tradition is the latest chic — and boy band 82Major is leading the charge with another sleek fusion of modern beats and Korean aesthetics with its fourth EP, “Trophy.”
A standout among K-pop rookies for its unruly energy and onstage charisma, 82Major took things up a notch with its latest release.
Coming about six months after the group’s third EP “Silence Syndrome,” “Trophy” features four tracks: the title track, “Trophy,” along with B-sides “Say More,” “Suspicious” and “Need That Bass.”
As with the group’s previous releases, the six members — Kim, Nam Sung-mo, Cho Sung-il, Park Seok-joon, Hwang Seong-bin and Yoon Yae-chan — were actively involved in the creative process. Nam and Yoon contributed to writing lyrics for “Say More,” and Park, Hwang and Yoon took part in its composition. All members participated in writing the lyrics for “Suspicious.”
“Our new album further solidifies our musical style by taking on new challenges,” Cho said. “I believe you’ll be able to see our growth and ambitions with the vibe, styling and music video for this album.”
82Major debuted on Oct. 11, 2023, as Great M Entertainment's first boy band, and is best known for hip-hop tracks such as “Stuck” (2024) and “Choke” (2024).
True to its name, 82Major has consistently incorporated traditional Korean elements into its visuals, such as the taekwondo uniforms in the “Stuck” music video.
In its latest music video for “Trophy,” the tiger — a culturally significant symbol in Korea — served as a key motif. The video also highlights the red and blue hues of Korea’s national flag.
“We’re very honored and grateful to join ranks with great many artists of SM Entertainment,” said Cho. “As SM has been helping us with new opportunities and support, we’ll keep working hard to give back.”
The group wrapped up its U.S. tour, “82 Syndrome in North America,” in July, and completed its first fan meet-and-greet in Seoul, “82DE World,” in September.
82Major attributed its growing global appeal to its authenticity.
“I think our fans like our freedom,” said Yoon. “We always do the music we like, perform the way we want — and we plan to keep doing just that.”
Fresh off celebrating its second debut anniversary on Oct. 11, the group has quite an ambition looking forward.
“What we always talk about among ourselves is that it would be amazing if we could win a Grammy one day,” said Cho with a cheeky smile.
“For me,” Hwang said, “the award I want one day is to become a group that those who dream of being an idol see our performance and think, ‘I want to be like 82Major.’”
