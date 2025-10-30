New performances reimagine Joseon Dynasty heroes for the modern era
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 13:05
Two of the most iconic heroes of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) are returning to the stage — this time through madangnori (traditional Korean courtyard play) and a musical — reimagined with satire and contemporary themes that aim to resonate with modern audiences.
The madangnori production “Madangnori Hong Gildong” opened Tuesday at the National Theater of Korea in Jangchung-dong, central Seoul, and will run through Jan. 31, 2026. The play is a humorous and satirical reinterpretation of "The Story of Hong Gildong" (1612), a classic 17th-century story about Korea’s first fictional outlaw hero.
Based on theater company Michu’s 2000 madangnori adaptation of the classic story, the new version incorporates the sentiments and social issues of modern times. The creative team said it aims to connect the injustices faced by Hong Gil-dong — such as rigid class barriers — with today’s realities of social inequality, generational divides and youth unemployment.
Veteran director Sohn Jin-chaek, who also headed the original Michu production, returns to direct the new show.
“In the past, Hong Gil-dong fought against the wall of class,” Sohn said during a press conference Wednesday at the National Theater. “Today, those walls have become ideological or financial. I wanted to create a story where anyone who dreams of a new world can be Hong Gil-dong — with a story where he becomes your friend and your reflection.”
In a modern twist, Hong Gil-dong is portrayed by two female traditional singers: Lee So-yeon of the National Changgeuk Company of Korea and Kim Yul-hee of the traditional music group Baraji.
“I want to present a ‘cool and beautiful’ Hong Gil-dong who can speak for us about the world,” said Lee. Kim added, “I’m preparing to capture the character’s charisma — even down to his walk — to express his bold spirit.”
In Michu’s 2000 production, Hong Gil-dong was also played by a woman — veteran performer Kim Seong-nyeo — who now serves as the performance director, mentoring the younger leads.
The creative team emphasized efforts to bridge traditional theater and contemporary performance styles. “We’re incorporating elements like K-pop and modern choreography to narrow the gap between traditional madangnori and younger audiences,” Sohn said.
Another Joseon hero, Jeon Woo-chi, is also back on stage — this time through a musical. The Seoul Performing Arts Company is presenting its original musical “Jeon Woo-chi” at the CJ Towol Theater of the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, through Sunday.
Jeon Woo-chi, based on a real historical figure, is a legendary trickster hero who uses magic to fight corruption and help the people.
Director Lee Dae-woong said he wanted to portray “the human face of resistance — someone who never compromises with reality and continues to fight to the end.”
The title role is shared by company member Lee Han-soo and Son Dong-woon, a member of K-pop group Highlight. World-renowned illusionist Lee Eun-gyeol also joins the production, creating stage effects that blend Jeon Woo-chi’s magical powers with the show’s emotional flow.
Both Hong Gil-dong and Jeon Woo-chi have been retold across generations in films, dramas and novels.
“Hong Gil-dong and Jeon Woo-chi are fascinating characters with adaptable narratives,” said culture critic Lim Hee-yun, a member of the advisory board at the National Gugak Center. “In times of social and economic uncertainty, their appeal as ‘heroic’ figures who challenge the system becomes even stronger.”
BY HA NAM-HYUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
