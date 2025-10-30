From subs to supply chains, Lee expands ties with Canada, others in summit relay
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 20:41
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — Defense industry and economic cooperation were high on the agenda as Korean President Lee Jae Myung engaged in a relay of bilateral summits with the leaders of Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Vietnam and Thailand on the eve of the APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Thursday.
Lee and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced an ambitious road map to deepen bilateral cooperation on security, defense and intersecting strategic domains, including cyber, space and hybrid threats.
The two leaders released a joint statement on strategic partners in defense and security, reaffirming the strength of their countries' bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in a rapidly shifting global landscape.
The statement welcomed the establishment of a bilateral security and defense cooperation partnership, the first of its kind for Canada in the Indo-Pacific.
The leaders also announced the conclusion of substantive negotiations on an Agreement on the Protection of Military and Defense Classified Information, which will provide a secure and trusted framework for the exchange and protection of classified information.
The agreement, upon taking effect, will provide the legal foundation for enhanced collaboration in defense procurement, defense industrial security, research and operational coordination.
The statement said that this "landmark partnership provides a clear, action-oriented framework for accelerating defense cooperation, enhancing interoperability and readiness, strengthening defense industrial cooperation and jointly contributing to regional and global stability."
Hanwha Ocean, a leading Korean shipbuilder, is running against Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems to procure Canada's next-generation submarine acquisition project, estimated to be worth some 60 trillion won ($42 billion).
During his summit with Carney, President Lee noted the Korean company was shortlisted for this project and relayed hopes that Korea can contribute to bolstering Canada's defense capabilities and weapons industry, presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun said.
Kim said Carney replied that he is well aware of Korea's submarine technology and defense capabilities. Kim also said the prime minister recalled Canada's first shipment of liquefied natural gas to Korea in July and relayed he would like to expand energy cooperation in areas such as small modular reactors and critical minerals.
Lee also pointed out that Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" was directed by Korean Canadian filmmaker Maggie Kang.
The two sides also agreed to work toward establishing a legal framework for cooperation in the production of dramas and animation, Kim said.
The two leaders' summit meeting was followed by a luncheon featuring a five-course meal prepared with signature ingredients from both Korea and Canada. The main course was a surf-and-turf dish featuring Canadian lobster paired with tenderloin steak made with hanwoo (Korean beef) from Gyeongju.
On Wednesday, first lady Kim Hea Kyung and Diana Fox Carney, Prime Minister Carney's wife, attended a hanbok fashion show highlighting the traditional Korean dress, the presidential office said.
Lee and Luxon agreed Thursday to upgrade Korea and New Zealand's relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," the presidential office said.
In his talks with Luxon, Lee highlighted that after 10 years since the sealing of their bilateral FTA, Korea and New Zealand have had growing economic, cultural and social sector exchanges. He noted that cooperation in the defense sector is also progressing smoothly, and that collaboration in the defense industry sector has also been expanding between our two countries.
The leaders issued a statement noting that Korea and New Zealand's comprehensive strategic partnership builds on existing frameworks while driving new areas of cooperation across three pillars: strategy and security; prosperity and innovation; and people and the planet.
They agreed to establish a new strategic dialogue for forward-looking exchanges across defense and security, trade and economic, political, and people-to-people issues.
Albanese, in turn, noted that Korean companies are making major investments in Australia in lithium, critical minerals and rare earths, which he noted will become key drivers of the global economy.
He stressed that the two countries' relationship is also strong in defense and security as like-minded democracies.
Lee, who earlier traveled to Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, also held a summit with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, focusing on economic cooperation with the Southeast Asian countries.
In his talks with Vietnam's leader, Lee said he hopes for a "new type of cooperative relationship" that extends to areas including security, defense and cultural exchange."
