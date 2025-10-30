Gyeongju Declaration 'very close' despite free trade language dispute, says South Korea's top diplomat
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 19:13 Updated: 30 Oct. 2025, 19:28
SEO JI-EUN
“Since many delegates are still engaged in last-minute negotiations, it’s difficult to make any premature statements,” Cho told reporters during a press conference at the International Media Center (IMC) in Gyeongju following the conclusion of the two-day APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM). His comments came in response to questions about whether language explicitly supporting free trade would be included in the declaration amid a full-blown trade war between the United States and China, both APEC member economies.
President Lee Jae Myung made a rare public request for such approval during his bilateral summit with Trump the day before.
“North Korea recently announced plans to construct a nuclear-powered submarine, among other developments that compel the Republic of Korea to strengthen its defense posture,” Cho said.
According to Cho, when Lee raised the issue at the summit, Trump expressed understanding of Korea’s security needs and said the matter “would be reviewed internally.” “But unexpectedly,” Cho added, “President Trump posted on his Truth Social account Thursday, declaring his approval of the project."
Regarding the much-anticipated summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the South Korean foreign minister said Seoul is unaware of any behind-the-scenes work by Washington to arrange the meeting, but reaffirmed that South Korea "continues to support dialogue between Trump and Kim."
Asked why Pyongyang continues to reject engagement, Cho said only that “a reasonable inference could be drawn by comparing North Korea’s situation in 2019 with that of today” — an apparent reference to the regime’s strengthened nuclear capabilities and deeper alignment with China and Russia amid the global bloc confrontation.
Trump had renewed overtures toward the North Korean leader during his Asia trip, even acknowledging Pyongyang as a “nuclear power.”
While returning to Washington aboard Air Force One earlier in the day, Trump told reporters he had not met Kim in Korea because he was “so busy,” but left open the possibility of doing so at a later date.
In Seoul, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who has repeatedly floated the possibility of renewed talks, said that a Trump-Kim meeting was “only a matter of timing and venue,” stressing that “the window of opportunity on the Korean Peninsula remains open.”
