Confusion arises over Lee's submarine tracking comments at summit

Trump, Xi part ways after 100-minute summit in Busan

Lee, Carney highlight Korea-Canada ties, from support in war to partnership in trade

Turkish ambassador urges cooperation with Korea in nuclear, renewable energy

Related Stories

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks alliances in Europe as he deals with Trump

Trump puts 35 percent tariff on Canada, eyes 15-20 percent tariffs for others

Liberals won the election in Canada. Here's what to know and what comes next.

King Charles III says Canada faces unprecedented dangers as Trump threatens annexation

President Lee sets off for G7 summit to make international debut