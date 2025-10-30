Lee, Takaichi vow to strengthen Korea-Japan relations in 'future-oriented way' in first summit
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 20:10
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — President Lee Jae Myung and the new Japanese prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, agreed to strengthen Korea and Japan's future-oriented cooperation amid a shifting trade order during their first summit on Thursday.
"In the midst of the rapidly changing international situation and trade environment, Korea and Japan, as neighboring countries with much in common, must strengthen future-oriented cooperation," Lee said in his opening remarks as they met at the Hwabaek International Convention Center, the main venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
"If Korea and Japan share each other's experiences and cooperate, they can solve not only domestic but also international problems."
Lee and Takaichi's first meeting — closely watched as it could determine the tone of future Seoul-Tokyo relations, which have thawed significantly in recent years after hitting a low — came on the sidelines of the main APEC summit and marked a continuation of shuttle diplomacy between the leaders.
Lee began the bilateral talks by sincerely congratulating Takaichi on her election, noting, "People from all over the world, including East Asia, are watching your future with keen interest."
He recalled how Takaichi stated during her inaugural press conference last week that "Korea is a very important neighbor to Japan" and stressed the growing importance of developing Korea-Japan relations in a "future-oriented, stable way."
Lee underscored that he fully agrees with this statement, noting that the two countries have a history of sharing technology, ideas and culture.
"I sincerely hope that today's event will be a good opportunity to reaffirm the deep bond between Korea and Japan and continue it into the future," he added.
Their first in-person meeting lasted around 40 minutes and comes ahead of the main APEC summit taking place over Friday and Saturday.
Earlier Thursday, Takaichi arrived in Korea for a three-day visit to attend the summit.
Takaichi made history by becoming Japan's first female prime minister last week.
Often compared to the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi is known for her hard-line views on historical issues, particularly on Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, but she appears to be taking a softer stance since taking office.
Ahead of her visit, Takaichi met with reporters at the prime minister's official residence and expressed her intention to "establish a solid relationship of trust between leaders through meetings with leaders, including South Korea, the chair of APEC."
In her first press conference, she also stressed, "I like Korean seaweed, use Korean cosmetics and watch Korean dramas." She has also expressed anticipation for a meeting with Lee on two occasions.
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing in Gyeongju after the talks that Lee presented Takaichi a gift of Korean seaweed and cosmetics in light of the prime minister's press conference last week.
Takaichi, in turn, said that it was now Lee's turn to visit Japan to continue their shuttle diplomacy, inviting him to make a trip to a location outside of Tokyo.
The two leaders' first meeting was said to be "amicable," according to Kang, and the two sides shared wide consensus as they spoke on broader issues including economy, security and society.
Last month, Lee hosted Takaichi's predecessor, former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, for a bilateral summit in Busan. The two leaders had forged friendly ties in the three months since Lee took office, reviving shuttle diplomacy between the two countries' leaders and focusing on a future-oriented vision for bilateral relations while handling historical issues.
Lee, who visited Japan ahead of a U.S. trip in August, also received insight into tariff negotiations from Ishiba, as they share similar experiences with the United States.
Likewise, bilateral cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo, which deeply soured in 2019 due to historical disputes and a trade spat, also enables smoother trilateral security cooperation with the United States.
Takaichi held her first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week, ahead of Lee's second meeting with Trump in Gyeongju.
