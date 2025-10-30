President Lee aiming to deliver 'tangible results' during state visit from China's Xi
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 09:07 Updated: 30 Oct. 2025, 09:08
President Lee Jae Myung said he aims to deliver “tangible results” from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s long-anticipated state visit on Thursday — the first in 11 years. Lee and Xi are set to meet on Saturday.
In a written interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency published Wednesday, Lee emphasized the significance of the summit, saying, “President Xi’s state visit and our first summit under the new Korean administration carry special significance in bilateral terms.”
“I intend to explore with President Xi ways to continue advancing the maturity of the Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership amid dramatic shifts in the domestic and global landscape since diplomatic ties were established,” Lee said.
He added that he hopes to “deepen practical cooperation in areas related to people’s livelihoods,” expand the negotiation channels for economic and trade cooperation and accelerate talks on the services and investment chapter of the Korea-China Free Trade Agreement to lay a new institutional foundation for bilateral economic ties.
“Both countries recognize the importance of strengthening cooperation in industrial and supply chains,” Lee was quoted as saying by Xinhua, adding that the two sides should turn such consensus into “tangible benefits for their people.”
On issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, Lee said peace and stability align with the shared interests of both countries.
“We will strengthen strategic communication with China and pursue denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula based on this common understanding,” he said.
On China's role in addressing regional security, Lee said, “We urgently need China to play a constructive role in resolving the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear issue and building a peace regime.”
