Trump, Xi express hopes for successful talks as summit begins in Busan
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 11:59
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping began their long-anticipated summit on Thursday at Naraemaru, the official protocol venue at the Korean Air Force base in Busan.
The meeting marks the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since June 2019, when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan — and the first under Trump’s second administration.
Ahead of the summit, Trump stepped forward to greet Xi with an outstretched hand and a smile. Wearing a signature red tie, Trump shook hands with Xi and told reporters, “We’re going to have a very successful meeting, I have no doubt. But he’s a very tough negotiator — that’s not good. We know each other well.”
When asked if he expects a trade deal to be signed, Trump said, “Could be. We’ll have a great understanding. We have a great relationship; we’ve always had a great relationship.”
In his opening remarks, Xi struck a measured tone. "Given our different national conditions we do not always see eye to eye and it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have friction now and again,” Xi said.
“You and I should stay the right course. I always believe China’s development goes hand in hand with your vision to make America great again.”
Xi said that the two countries are "fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together" and he is "ready to continue working with you to build a solid foundation for China-U.S. relations, and create a sound atmosphere for the development of both countries."
The outcome of the summit could signal whether the U.S. and China are prepared to ease the trade and tariff tensions that have intensified during Trump’s second term.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)