Trump, Xi part ways after 100-minute summit in Busan
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 13:40
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
After the long-awaited meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended in about 100 minutes on Thursday, the two leaders went their separate ways.
Trump climbed aboard the U.S. presidential aircraft, Air Force One, where he raised a clenched fist as he wrapped up his two-day visit to Korea. His next public event is a Halloween gathering at the White House with first lady Melania Trump on Thursday evening.
Xi left for Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in his motorcade to attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Summit set for Friday and Saturday.
According to China Central Television, the leaders convened around 11 a.m. at Naraemaru, the official protocol venue at the Korean Air Force base in Busan. Following the summit, the two leaders exchanged handshakes and departed.
In his opening remarks, President Trump described Xi as the “great leader of a great country” and a “friend.”
President Xi said in his opening remarks that the two countries are "fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together" and he is "ready to continue working […] to build a solid foundation for China-U.S. relations, and create a sound atmosphere for the development of both countries."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
