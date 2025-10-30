 Trump departs Gyeongju in Marine One to attend U.S.-China summit in Busan
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 10:23
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. [YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump left his hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Thursday morning to head to Gimhae International Airport in Busan, where he is set to attend the U.S.-China summit.
 
After a two-day visit to Korea — his first in six years — for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Trump departed the Hilton Hotel at 9:35 a.m. in his presidential limousine, the Beast, and traveled to a helipad inside the Bomun Tourist Complex. He boarded Marine One, the U.S. presidential helicopter, at around 9:43 a.m. for the flight to Gimhae Airport.
 

Chinese President Xi Jinping also departed for Korea on Thursday morning aboard his presidential jet, according to Xinhua News Agency. Xi is making a three-day state visit to Korea at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, from Thursday to Saturday — his first trip to the country in more than 11 years since July 2014.
 
Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold a summit in Busan later in the day. The White House earlier announced that the meeting would take place at 11 a.m.
 
Following the U.S.-China summit, Xi is expected to travel to Gyeongju to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting before holding a bilateral summit with President Lee on Nov. 1.
 
A plane carrying Chinese President Xi Jinping. [REUTERS/YONHAP]



This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
