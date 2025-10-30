Turkish ambassador urges cooperation with Korea in nuclear, renewable energy
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 16:08
LEE SOO-JUNG
In his opening remarks at a reception to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkiye, Tamer called for “mutual investments and new projects in renewable and peaceful nuclear energy,” adding that such initiatives will take the bilateral ties to “new heights.”
“Our economic partnership is also growing steadily,” the ambassador said at the Ambassador Pullman Hotel in central Seoul. “The trade volume between our countries has surpassed $11 billion, and we believe this is only the beginning.”
Turkiye deployed troops to aid South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War and established diplomatic relations in 1957.
