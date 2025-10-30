 Turkish ambassador urges cooperation with Korea in nuclear, renewable energy
Turkish ambassador urges cooperation with Korea in nuclear, renewable energy

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 16:08
Turkish Ambassador to Seoul Murat Tamer speaks during a reception marking the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye, which was held at the Ambassador Hotel in central Seoul, on Oct. 29. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

Turkish Ambassador to Seoul Murat Tamer speaks during a reception marking the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye, which was held at the Ambassador Hotel in central Seoul, on Oct. 29. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

Turkish Ambassador to Seoul Murat Tamer on Wednesday expressed his hope to develop an “enduring legacy and deep friendship” between Korea and Turkiye through cooperation in nuclear and renewable energy. 
 
In his opening remarks at a reception to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkiye, Tamer called for “mutual investments and new projects in renewable and peaceful nuclear energy,” adding that such initiatives will take the bilateral ties to “new heights.”
 
“Our economic partnership is also growing steadily,” the ambassador said at the Ambassador Pullman Hotel in central Seoul. “The trade volume between our countries has surpassed $11 billion, and we believe this is only the beginning.” 
 
Turkiye deployed troops to aid South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War and established diplomatic relations in 1957. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Turkiye Murat Tamer diplomacy Istanbul

