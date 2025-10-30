 'What a great and beautiful deal': Lee praises results of Trump summit in social media post
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 11:00
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Korean President Lee Jae Myung as he receives a gift of a gold crown and an award of the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, not seen, during a high honor ceremony at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, Oct. 29. [AP/YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung posted a social media message of gratitude on Thursday directed at U.S. President Donald Trump, praising the Korea-U.S. summit on Wednesday.  
 
“What a great and beautiful deal!” said the post on X. “The summit meeting was a golden time where we further solidified trust and cooperation between the two countries and set a new turning point for advancing the future-oriented ROK-U.S. alliance.”
 

The post tagged the U.S. president directly, adding that the summit was an opportunity for the two countries “to reaffirm the true value of the alliance built on longstanding friendship and cooperation.”
 
“President Trump and I will continue to work shoulder-to-shoulder for peace and prosperity,” concluded the post.  
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
