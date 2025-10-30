International entrepreneurs make their mark at Chung Ju-yung Startup Competition Demo Day
Startups with a global edge — either founded by global entrepreneurs or aiming for overseas markets — gathered for the Chung Ju-yung Startup Competition Demo Day to give their best pitches.
The Asan Nanum Foundation held this year's demo day on Wednesday at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, with 33 startups in attendance.
"Preparing for this year's event, we decided to expand on the existing Chung Ju-yung Startup Competition Demo Day and bring startups from all four of our tracks together on stage," said Eom Yoon-mi, chair of The Asan Nanum Foundation. "This reflects our foundation's determination to offer support where help is needed the most."
"The four tracks — Asan Doers, Asan Voyager, Asan Sanghoe and Asan UniverCT — are dedicated to those who may have fewer opportunities in the mainstream startup scene and have chosen the most challenging paths. We hope to showcase startups that are part of all four of our tracks and express our heartfelt encouragement and support."
The foundation's Asan Doers program supports university student-founded businesses that aim to go abroad, while the Asan Voyager program is open to startups targeting the U.S. market. Asan UniverCT is a program for student startups in climate tech.
While the Asan Sanghoe program used to only accept startups founded by North Korean defectors, it was expanded this year to also cover those founded by foreign nationals and people with migrant backgrounds.
Following the change, various international startups were in attendance.
One is SChoice Habsida, a startup that offers career training courses in IT for international job seekers who want to work in Korea. The startup received second place among Asan Sanghoe participants, winning 10 million won ($7,000).
Courses in Java Backend, JavaScript Frontend, UX/UI design and AI are offered in English and Russian through its platform Hapsida. Students are paired with a mentor to get additional help, along with sessions explaining Korean workplace culture, how to write resumes and how to excel in interviews.
"Having the right people, people who are motivated, is key in why we have a lot of people getting employed after taking our courses," said Vladi Mun, CEO of SChoice Hapsida. "But we also try to adjust the content of our courses to make it as practical as we can, so our students can later work in different areas and actually get the confidence [they need so] they can do that."
Being founded in 2020, this isn't the first startup incubation program that SChoice Habsida has been part of. However, Mun finds Asan Sanghoe more engaging than others.
"I've participated in some programs before, but I think Asan's is one that makes you the most engaged," said Mun. "Rather than just giving tasks to do, the foundation really wants you to try and participate in many networking programs, and it does help at the end of the day."
Jiang Yi Jing — an immigrant from Taiwan who has lived in Korea for 10 years and gained citizenship through naturalization — also gave her pitch during the demo day.
Jiang is the CEO of Hyper-connected, a startup that operates the beauty clinic booking service codi&me. The platform is presented in Traditional Chinese, allowing those who aren't comfortable with Korean to book Korean beauty clinics. Users can also have an interpreter accompany them during treatments and receive translation assistance for any post-treatment inquiries.
It currently allows users to book over 30 dermatologists and plastic surgery clinics, with over 350 people using the service since its launch in late 2024.
While starting with a clinic booking service, Jiang sees lots of room to grow amid growing interest in Korean cosmetics abroad.
"We actually think we can expand our service to all beauty-related consumption," said Jiang. "We have customers that want our interpreters to ask questions such as what skincare products they can use after treatment, so that can create room for us to expand into e-commerce. Booking spas or other tourist experiences are also areas we can expand into."
Jiang finished the demo day in third place among that Asan Sanghoe track participants, receiving 7 million won.
Booming industries like K-beauty encourage startups to flourish in Korea, and attract those moving from abroad.
Participating in Asan Sanghoe, he especially enjoyed the opportunity to network with other startups. Having a mental health coach provided by the program was also a benefit, as running a business can be intense.
"I think Korea is one of the countries that are investing more into innovation," said Garcia Montero. "Manufacturing and production used to be important for the Korean economy, but the country is now investing a lot in technology and innovation. And Korea is supporting not just Korean companies, but also doing a lot for foreign startups."
Gimme Sabor produces plant-based seasonings with various flavors such as bacon, Parmesan and truffle. It also adds a Korean twist to the flavors, creating ones like kimchi and Jeju black pork.
"While Jeju Island's main tourist group were Koreans traveling to Jeju, there are more Koreans traveling abroad and Jeju is also trying to get the attention of Southeast Asian tourists, which includes Muslims," said Garcia Montero. "Black pork is one of the most important food products of Jeju, but it's difficult for Muslims to try because it's pork. Because of that, we create a plant-based black pork-flavored seasoning that's halal."
