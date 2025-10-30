Study in Korea website partially restored with most services available, Niied says
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 10:49
- LEE TAE-HEE
The government's Study in Korea website has been partially restored as of Thursday.
According to an announcement by the National Institute for International Education (Niied), most services on the Study in Korea website are now available, such as the online application function.
However, the website's search function has not been fully restored yet, and Niied will be conducting further maintenance.
The Study in Korea website has been temporarily suspended following the fire at National Information Resources Service's Daejeon headquarters on Sept. 26. The fire broke out in the server room, damaging 96 information systems critical to central government operations. The website offers information about Korean universities to international students and also allows students to apply to universities and the government's Global Korea Scholarship (GKS).
With the website also being down during the GKS application period, Niied asked all applicants — even those who were able to complete their application online before the website was affected — to submit their applications in hard copy.
Other websites often used by international students are yet to be restored, such as the Topik website which is also down as of Thursday 10 a.m.
Those who need Topik score reports to submit to universities, companies or other organizations can download the Topik Score Report Unavailability Certificate from the Niied website.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
