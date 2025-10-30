North Korea calls Japan's Takaichi defender of conservative rights

North Korea on Thursday described new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a defender of conservative rights, referring to her past visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, which symbolizes Japan's militaristic past.The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's most widely read newspaper, made the point in its Thursday edition, portraying her as a "person who speaks for conservative rights." It marks North Korea's first media response to Takaichi since she took office last week.The newspaper accused Takaichi of glorifying imperial Japan's criminal acts and of justifying her visit to the Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of Japan's militarism.It also slammed Takaichi's party election pledge to inscribe the Japan Self-Defense Forces in the country's constitution, accusing her of trying to turn Japan into a war state through military buildup and constitutional revision."It is clear that Japan's political circles' shift to the right will never change and will go further toward a more dangerous path," the newspaper said.Yonhap