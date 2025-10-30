 North Korea calls Japan's Takaichi defender of conservative rights
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea calls Japan's Takaichi defender of conservative rights

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 14:41
Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 21. (AP/YONHAP]

Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 21. (AP/YONHAP]

 
North Korea on Thursday described new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a defender of conservative rights, referring to her past visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, which symbolizes Japan's militaristic past.
 
The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's most widely read newspaper, made the point in its Thursday edition, portraying her as a "person who speaks for conservative rights." It marks North Korea's first media response to Takaichi since she took office last week.
 

Related Article

The newspaper accused Takaichi of glorifying imperial Japan's criminal acts and of justifying her visit to the Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of Japan's militarism.
 
It also slammed Takaichi's party election pledge to inscribe the Japan Self-Defense Forces in the country's constitution, accusing her of trying to turn Japan into a war state through military buildup and constitutional revision.
 
"It is clear that Japan's political circles' shift to the right will never change and will go further toward a more dangerous path," the newspaper said.

Yonhap
tags north korea japan prime minister

More in North Korea

North Korea calls Japan's Takaichi defender of conservative rights

Russian delegation for joint economic cooperation committee arrives in Pyongyang: KCNA

North Korea flexes muscles ahead of Trump arrival by launching cruise missile capable of hitting U.S. forces in region

North test-fires missiles for sea-to-surface attacks in Yellow Sea ahead of APEC

No news on Kim Jong-un visit, Russia says as Trump summit speculation grows

Related Stories

Will Kishida be different?

Japan's likely next prime minister wrestles coalition backlash

Japan's Takaichi to become prime minister after winning lower house vote

Japan's LDP to pick new leader on Oct. 4, Takaichi and Koizumi seen as front-runners

Former Japanese Prime Minister Murayama, known for apology over wartime aggression, dies at 101
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)