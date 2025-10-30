Russian delegation for joint economic cooperation committee arrives in Pyongyang: KCNA

A Russian economic delegation led by the head of the joint committee on economic and trade cooperation with North Korea has arrived in Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Thursday.The delegation, led by Alexander Kozlov, Russia's minister of natural resources and chair of the North Korea-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy and Science, arrived in the North Korean capital the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.Yun Jong-ho, North Korea's external economic relations minister and chair of the committee, welcomed the delegation at Pyongyang International Airport, along with other government officials and Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, the KCNA said.The news agency did not provide further details, but the report came as the two countries have been expanding cooperation in various fields, including the economy, public health and education, since North Korea dispatched troops to support Russia late last year in its war against Ukraine.Yonhap