North test-fires missiles for sea-to-surface attacks in Yellow Sea ahead of APEC

North Korea flexes muscles ahead of Trump arrival by launching cruise missile capable of hitting U.S. forces in region

Russian delegation for joint economic cooperation committee arrives in Pyongyang: KCNA

Trump says he'd like to return to meet North's Kim as he departs South Korea

Related Stories

North Korea's Kim, Trump could meet on sidelines of APEC summit in South Korea: Unification minister

U.S. reportedly keen on Trump-Kim meeting, but progress yet to materialize

Trump team discussing renewed direct talks with North Korea's Kim Jong-un: Report

Expert skeptical about possibility of Trump-Kim meeting during APEC gathering

Trump’s Asia trip does not include meeting with North's Kim: senior U.S. official