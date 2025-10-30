White House press secretary shares K-beauty products with Instagram followers
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 10:13
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added a splash of Korean skincare to her diplomatic duties this week, sharing a curated collection of skincare products with her Instagram followers during a state visit to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
Leavitt, who is staying in Gyeongju as an official member of U.S. President Donald Trump’s entourage ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, posted an Instagram story late Wednesday showing a collection of 12 Korean beauty products with the caption “South Korea skincare finds,” accompanied by a heart eyes emoji.
The collection included three different face masks, pore pads, radiance serum, cleansing oil and sunscreen.
Appointed in November 2024, Leavitt became the youngest press secretary in U.S. history at age 27. She has 2.58 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses of her White House duties and family life.
She did not specify where she purchased the cosmetics, but several items in the photo bore tags indicating they were exclusive to Olive Young, a popular Korean health and beauty store chain.
Coinciding with the APEC summit, a “K-Beauty Pavilion” showcasing a range of Korean beauty products is being held at Hwangnyongwon in Gyeongju through Friday, offering visitors a chance to experience K-beauty firsthand.
