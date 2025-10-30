 White House press secretary shares K-beauty products with Instagram followers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

White House press secretary shares K-beauty products with Instagram followers

Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 10:13
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Oct. 23. [EPA/YONHAP]

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Oct. 23. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added a splash of Korean skincare to her diplomatic duties this week, sharing a curated collection of skincare products with her Instagram followers during a state visit to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
 
Leavitt, who is staying in Gyeongju as an official member of U.S. President Donald Trump’s entourage ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, posted an Instagram story late Wednesday showing a collection of 12 Korean beauty products with the caption “South Korea skincare finds,” accompanied by a heart eyes emoji.  
 

Related Article

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted this image of skincare items she bought during her stay in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, to social media on Oct. 29. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted this image of skincare items she bought during her stay in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, to social media on Oct. 29. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The collection included three different face masks, pore pads, radiance serum, cleansing oil and sunscreen. 
 
Appointed in November 2024, Leavitt became the youngest press secretary in U.S. history at age 27. She has 2.58 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses of her White House duties and family life.
 
She did not specify where she purchased the cosmetics, but several items in the photo bore tags indicating they were exclusive to Olive Young, a popular Korean health and beauty store chain.
 
Coinciding with the APEC summit, a “K-Beauty Pavilion” showcasing a range of Korean beauty products is being held at Hwangnyongwon in Gyeongju through Friday, offering visitors a chance to experience K-beauty firsthand.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY WI MOON-HEE [[email protected]]
tags karoline leavitt k-beauty gyeongju apec summit

More in Politics

White House press secretary shares K-beauty products with Instagram followers

White House releases fact sheet outlining 'landmark deals' finalized during Lee-Trump summit

Ex-president Yoon's legal team renews fight against broadcast rule yet again

Lee-Trump luncheon a blend of Korean culinary heritage, U.S. inspiration

Trump unlikely to meet with North's Kim during Asia trip

Related Stories

Gyeongju recommended as 2025 APEC summit host city

Ancient Korean city of Gyeongju officially named host of 2025 APEC summit

Retail leaders discuss AI, sustainability at APEC future tech forum

U.S. has sent letter reminding trading partners of negotiation 'deadline,' White House says

Gyeongju saw more than 700,000 visitors during Chuseok, will close roads during APEC

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)