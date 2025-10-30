 Crowds gather outside Nvidia's trillion won chimaek meeting with Samsung, Hyundai
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 19:37 Updated: 30 Oct. 2025, 19:38
People crowd the street in front of a chicken shop in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong are set to meet on Thursday [YONHAP]

Outside a fried chicken restaurant in Seoul, camera crews and reporters crowded shoulder to shoulder Thursday for a glimpse of one of Korea’s most anticipated business meetups: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sharing a table — and chicken and beer — with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung.
 
Huang, in Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, was set to meet the two Korean conglomerate chiefs at a Kkanbu Chicken store in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, to discuss AI cooperation. 
 

By midafternoon, the one-lane street outside was jammed with reporters and onlookers hoping to witness the dinner.
 
Across the restaurant’s glass wall, television cameras lined up in a row, and police from the Gangnam precinct set up crowd-control lines around 6 p.m. to prevent safety hazards as the crowd swelled.
 
Some customers inside the restaurant said they were caught off guard by the media frenzy. 
 
“I’ve never seen this many reporters gathered before. It feels like a historic meeting,” a woman in her 20s said.
 
The menu for the high-profile table is expected to include crispy boneless chicken and garlic soy boneless chicken, both priced in the low 20,000 won ($14) range. No alcohol had been ordered.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags jensen huang lee jae-yong euisun chung nvidia samsung hyundai gyeongju apec summit

