Ex-president Yoon appears in court for first time in nearly four months
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 14:40
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court Thursday for the first time in nearly four months to stand trial on charges of leading an attempted insurrection and abusing his authority.
The Seoul Central District Court resumed the trial at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The court is examining Yoon’s alleged role as an insurrection ringleader, as well as charges of obstructing the exercise of rights.
It marks Yoon’s first court appearance in the sedition case since July 3. Wearing a navy suit and white shirt, Yoon entered the courtroom carrying a document envelope in one hand.
Presiding judges warned the former president at the start of the session, saying, “The defendant is present today, but let us reiterate that all disadvantages resulting from previous absences fall on the defendant. The same applies to any future absences.”
Yoon’s defense team raised objections to a clause in the special prosecutor act for insurrection that mandates live broadcasting of the trial, arguing that “the broadcasting serves no purpose beyond providing sensational gossip.” They filed a motion earlier this week requesting that the Constitutional Court review the clause’s constitutionality.
Former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun appeared as a witness during Thursday’s hearing.
Kwak previously testified before the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court during Yoon’s impeachment proceedings, saying that Yoon had ordered him to “remove lawmakers from the National Assembly” during the period of emergency martial law.
Yoon, who was rearrested on July 10, had skipped 16 consecutive hearings in the sedition case, citing health concerns. His decision to attend Thursday’s session appears to be motivated by a desire to personally counter Kwak’s testimony.
In a previous hearing, Yoon’s attorneys said he was “unable to appear in court due to health reasons” but added that he would attend in person “when key witnesses are called.”
