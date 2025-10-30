'K-food Station' creates most popular method of diplomacy at APEC
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 17:35 Updated: 30 Oct. 2025, 17:49
- SEO JI-EUN
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — As world leaders gathered in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang to mull trade and security matters, hungry reporters explored Korea's most popular snacks, ranging from “KPop Demon Hunters”-branded ramyeon to freshly made golden walnut cookies from food truck vendors eager to showcase their treats to international guests.
At a “K-Food Station” set up in a parking lot near the heavily guarded APEC International Media Center in Bomun District on Thursday afternoon, dozens of reporters, delegates and police officers lined up as Nongshim handed out steaming cups of Shin Ramyun, Kyochon Chicken offered crispy fried chicken and Youth Dabang dished up chewy tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) — all on the house. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs also joined, serving traditional Korean food like yakgwa (Korean honey cookies) and eomuk (fish cakes).
“I came here at nine in the morning, but the trucks weren’t open yet,” said Tsz Feng Cheng, a reporter from Commercial Radio Hong Kong. “After covering the Trump-Xi bilateral summit earlier, I came back to try some traditional Korean food. I don’t have much time to travel around Gyeongju and try the food, so this is a great opportunity.”
Fatima Albar from Indonesia's TV One said it was her first time seeing a space dedicated to food trucks at an international summit.
“The difference with Korea is that it’s more fun and enjoyable [to work here],” she said. “And the food is free.”
Many foreign reporters covering the APEC summit this week said that Korean culture no longer feels unfamiliar.
Gavin Harlow of SBS Australia said, “I haven’t watched it, but I’ve heard of 'KPop Demon Hunters.' K-pop is popular in Australia; we even have a K-pop radio station. And Korean barbecue is everywhere now.”
A Nongshim staff member said visitors recognized the company's collaboration with Netflix's animated movie right away. Some journalists even took photographs beside the colorful, life-size standee of the Saja Boys, the film's fictional boy band, next to Nongshim's truck.
“Most knew Shin Ramyun already. It’s sold in supermarkets everywhere,” the staff member added. “People weren’t tasting something new; they were revisiting a flavor they already knew.”
K-food exports reached a record $10 billion from January through September this year, according to the Korea Customs Service — proof of its rising global appeal.
SPC's Paris Baguette's bread — with the bakery chain also collaborating with “KPop Demon Hunters” — and CJ CheilJedang's gim bugak chips were distributed as complimentary finger foods to reporters.
“Among foreign correspondents, the 'KPop Demon Hunters' bread is the most popular,” said Kang Ji-hoon, the team manager for SPC’s advertising and public relations division. “Domestic journalists preferred ready-to-eat meals like frozen fried rice and spaghetti, which they can unfreeze in the microwave.
“Many chose the Paris Baguette cafeteria instead of the lunch hall set up on the second floor of the media center,” he added.
It’s not SPC’s first time feeding the press. The bakery chain also operated snack corners during the 2010 Seoul G20 Summit and the 2018–19 inter-Korean and North Korean–U.S. summits.
In contrast to the morning's serious ambiance inside the media center due to the U.S.-China summit, it was almost like a festival outside at the K-food station — a reminder that while the world's leaders debated trade and tariffs, the most popular method of diplomacy on the ground that day may just have been a warm bowl of tteokbokki shared over laughter.
