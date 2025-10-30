Pohang hosts fireworks shows, food festivals for APEC
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 15:05
POHANG, North Gyeongsang — The ongoing APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, is boosting the local economy of the city's neighbor, Pohang, North Gyeongsang, especially since business delegates are staying on cruise ships docked at Pohang's Yeongilman Port.
Fifteen thousand fireworks and 1,000 drones lit up the sky above Yeongildae Beach on Wednesday, according to the city of Pohang on Thursday.
The city hosted the “APEC 2025 Fireworks and Drone Show” (translated) to celebrate the successful hosting of this year’s summit. The spectacle attracted a total of 80,000 people, with a peak of 50,000 visitors, turning the beach into a lively festival ground.
“I was shocked by the number of customers today. It’s incomparable to an ordinary weekend,” said Park Ji-eun, who works at a nearby cafe. “It seems Pohang is benefiting from the major event in Gyeongju.”
The event began with performances by OBSG, a folk band led by minyo singer Lee Hee-moon, winner of KBS’s “Immortal Songs” (2012-), and DJ Kazu Showtime. Minyo is a style of folk singing that originated from Korea's northwestern region.
The highlight was the drone show, during which 1,000 drones formed images that symbolized Pohang and letters that spelled out messages celebrating the APEC summit.
Festivities continue on Friday and Saturday, with the “APEC Pohang Marine Gourmet Festival" (translated) at Songdo Beach. Organized by the Pohang city government, the international festival aims to promote the city’s coastal cuisine to APEC business delegates and officials.
The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and feature hands-on programs, such as local food and craft beer tastings and food tech demonstrations, during the day. Nighttime events will include traditional firework displays, mini firework shows and electronic dance music parties.
At the festival's main attraction, “Pohang SEA Food Zone” (translated), visitors will be able to sample local specialties like half-dried herring or saury, cold raw fish soup and octopus. The zone will also feature a "sea lounge" that offers guests picturesque views of the beach, as well as a menu with Korea's signature chicken and beer combination.
“This festival is both a celebration of the APEC summit and an opportunity to introduce Pohang’s marine culinary culture to a global audience,” Pohang Mayor Lee Kang-deok said. “We hope this will showcase the vision of Pohang as a gourmet city that combines tradition with cutting-edge food technology.”
In addition to the celebrations, Pohang is making efforts to attract global investment.
The city hosted the “Invest Korea Summit 2025 On-Site IR Session by Pohang” on Wednesday at the Lahan Hotel. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency organized the industrial tour, allowing foreign investors and journalists to assess the city's investment environment and infrastructure firsthand.
Pohang showcased its competitiveness and development strategies in emerging sectors such as secondary batteries, hydrogen power, biotech and AI, alongside site visits to Yeongilman General Industrial Complex, Pohang Blue Valley National Industrial Complex and Pohang Convergence Technology Industrial Zone.
EcoPro Materials and Ibiden Graphite Korea, major tenants of the Yeongilman complex, presented their technological strengths and visions for global growth during the event.
Pohang Gyeongju Airport, a small regional airport that previously operated only six domestic flights daily, also received a significant upgrade for the APEC summit. It now boasts international-level facilities and security systems.
Global business leaders, including Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, arrived on Tuesday via Pohang Gyeongju Airport en route to the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju.
