Popular marathon to crisscross Seoul districts, bridges this Sunday
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 17:49
Start at Sangam World Cup Stadium, pass through Gwanghwamun’s Sejong-daero, cross the Han River three times and then finish at Olympic Park. Then you'll traverse the same route as the 2025 JTBC Seoul Marathon, which is taking place this Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.
While many marathons are already held in Seoul, the JTBC Marathon is the only full 42.195-kilometer (26 mile) course that cuts right through the heart of the capital and traverses three Han River bridges.
The 42.195-kilometer route begins at Sangam World Cup Park and runs through Yanghwa Bridge, Yeouido, Mapo Bridge, Sejong-daero and Jamsil Bridge before finishing in Bangi-dong at Olympic Park. The 10-kilometer course also is city-based, taking runners from Sangam over Yanghwa Bridge to Yeouido Park.
“The scenic course, cutting through downtown Seoul and across the Han River, helped this race quickly grow into the country’s largest, drawing between 30,000 and 40,000 amateur runners,” said a race organizer.
In the men’s elite category, 19 international athletes with world-class records and 65 Korean runners will compete.
Top contenders include Amduork Warelegn Tadesse of Ethiopia, who holds a personal best of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 50 seconds; Berehanu Wendemu Tsegu, also of Ethiopia, who holds a record of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 14 seconds; and Reuben Kiprop Kerio of Kenya, whose best is 2 hours, 7 minutes. Tadesse is aiming to reclaim the title he last won in 2022.
In the Korean men’s division, runners include Shim Jung-sub of Korea Electric Power Corporation, with a personal best of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 24 seconds; Kim Hong-rok, also of Korea Electric Power Corporation, with a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes and 29 seconds; and Kim Geon-oh, who clocked 2 hours, 14 minutes and 8 seconds.
In the women’s division, a close race is expected between national record-holder Kim Do-yeon of Samsung Electronics, with a best time of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 41 seconds, and Lim Ye-jin of Chungju City Hall, this year’s winner in the 10,000-meter race at the National Sports Festival.
The race offers prize money totaling $114,500 in the invited athletes division and 34.4 million won ($24,090) in the Korean athletes division.
The JTBC Marathon is popular among amateur runners for its easy access and attractive route. A total of 34,000 runners will participate, with 17,000 each in the full and 10-kilometer courses.
Registration sold out immediately after opening. Notably, 47 percent of runners were in their thirties as of 2024, showing strong participation from the so-called MZ generation.
“I loved that the course ran across the Han River last year, so we signed up again,” said Gong Byungchul, a 42-year-old runner who is running the 10-kilometer race with his son Haneul.
Haneul, the youngest participant in this year’s race, said, “This is my first time running the JTBC Marathon. I’ll do my best and aim for the half marathon next year.”
“This will be my third JTBC Marathon,” said So Joon-hee, a 81-year-old runner and the oldest full-course runner. “The gentle course through Seoul makes it a safe race. I want to keep running for as long as my health allows.”
So finished last year’s race in 5 hours and 11 minutes.
The JTBC Marathon is the only race in Korea where athletes with and without disabilities compete together. Para athletes race in wheelchairs with one front wheel and two rear wheels, powered by hand. Nine athletes from four countries will compete this year.
Traffic will be controlled on major roads in central Seoul. From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., roads along the marathon route will be closed in stages. For the 10-kilometer course, restrictions will run from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Participants are encouraged to use public transportation, such as the Seoul Metro Line 6 to World Cup Stadium Station. The designated assembly time is 7:30 a.m. On race day, temperatures in Seoul are expected to range between seven and 10 degrees Celsius, making for a rather chilly morning.
