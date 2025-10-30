Trump receives Korea's highest honor: What is the Grand Order of Mugunghwa?
Published: 30 Oct. 2025, 11:33 Updated: 30 Oct. 2025, 12:03
"I'd like to wear it right now," U.S. President Donald Trump remarked upon receiving Korea's highest national order, the Grand Order of Mugunghwa.
The awarding of this honor is historic for Korea-U.S. bilateral relations, as Trump becomes the first U.S. president to ever receive the order — one that is typically set aside for sitting Korean presidents and their spouses, or for current and former heads of state from allied nations who have contributed to Korea’s national security.
President Lee Jae Myung presented the honor to President Trump at an official welcoming ceremony held Wednesday at the Gyeongju National Museum in North Gyeongsang ahead of the APEC summit. “This medal embodies the gratitude of the Korean people,” Lee said, thanking the president for playing a role as "peacemaker" on the peninsula.
The Grand Order of Mugunghwa is produced by the Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation, and it usually takes about two months to craft two full sets.
The decoration consists of four main components: the badge worn over the shoulder, the star on the chest, the collar decoration around the neck and the lapel badge.
Each element features a range of symbolic motifs, including the phoenix, symbolizing the presidency; the golden crown for supreme status; linked chains for unity of the people; auspicious cloud patterns for good fortune; a hibiscus pattern for symbol of the nation; a Taegeuk emblem for the Republic of Korea; a laurel wreath for peace and freedom; and red embroidery for passion and determination.
As Korea’s highest decoration, its production requires a considerable amount of precious metals — around 712.5 grams (1.57 pounds) of gold and 412.5 grams of silver, along with rubies, amethysts and cloisonné enamel.
With gold prices having surged recently, the value of the gold used alone is estimated to be around 130 million won ($91,400) as of Wednesday. When former President Moon Jae-in and his wife received the same decoration upon leaving office, each set reportedly cost 68.23 million won to produce.
Along with the medal, a replica of the golden crown from Cheonmachong, an ancient Silla-era (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) tomb, was also presented as a gift.
The lavish design of the Grand Order of Mugunghwa is said to reflect President Trump’s well-known fondness for gold. Earlier the same day, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi presented him with a gold-plated golf ball as a gift.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON
